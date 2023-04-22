Cabinet ‘shocked’ as Garda Ombudsman investigator hands in resignation over Hutch party claims

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has said that he and his Cabinet colleagues are "shocked" at revelations that a member of the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) has resigned after telling colleagues that he attended a party which Gerard Hutch was at on Monday night.

Speaking at a Fianna Fáil housing event in Dublin on Saturday, Mr O'Brien has said "all of us in Government are very shocked by that revelation" and noted that it was now being investigated by GSOC.

"We have to allow that investigation take place and conclude but I do know that that member in particular has resigned from their position," he said.

He added: "No one is in anyway understating the seriousness of that revelation about the GSOC member but that's been dealt with, I don't think we can read into that to say that it goes any further than that.

"GSOC have a very important role within our judicial system and the apparatus of the state and the guards have the full support of the public and government.

"I think we need to let the investigation commence and conclude in relation to this particular matter and I don't think we should look at that having any sort of contagion effect. I don't believe it does."

The investigator with GSOC resigned after he told people he had attended a party which Gerard Hutch was at on Monday night.

Mr Hutch walked free from the Special Criminal Court that day after being found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne.

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch leaving court. Photo: Mark Condren

The Department of Justice has confirmed it is aware of the incident, according to RTÉ.

The officer – who has been involved in several major investigations into potential garda misconduct, told a number of people that he had been at a house party which Mr Hutch attended.

The claim came to the attention of other members of staff in GSOC and was reported to senior management.

A formal process commenced.

RTÉ reported that the investigator who has worked with GSOC for the past number of years was due to be suspended, and would have to surrender his phone and identity card.

He took the decision to resign instead and his resignation has been accepted.

It is not clear whether the GSOC investigator actually attended a party or just said he had attend a party which was also attended by Mr Hutch.

The officer was involved in a number of highly sensitive investigations into An Garda Síochána, including the investigation into the death of Superintendent Colm Fox, who took his own life in Ballymun Garda Station in 2019.

Superintendent Fox was the lead detective in the investigation into the murder of Byrne at the Regency Hotel during the time Patrick Hutch Junior was charged and appeared in court. The case against Patrick Hutch Junior collapsed following the death of Supt Fox.

Garda headquarters tonight said it was aware of the incident, RTÉ stated.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Minister for Justice said he and the Department were notified by GSOC of an issue with a staff member this afternoon, and that it would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases.

In a statement provided to Independent.ie, GSOC said it “became aware in recent days of a potential conflict of interest involving a staff member.

“GSOC immediately commenced an internal investigation into the matter.

“The officer concerned has now submitted their resignation and GSOC’s investigation is ongoing.

“GSOC has no further comment at this time.”

The incident was first reported on the Irish Mirror’s website.