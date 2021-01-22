Cage fighter Conor McGregor playing down multi-million euro lawsuits filed by woman and her mum

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has described a multi-million euro lawsuit lodged against him this week as "old news".

A woman known to McGregor for many years filed the personal injury lawsuit against him and a co-defendant in the High Court in Dublin.

A second, smaller claim, also a personal injuries action, has been lodged by the woman's mother.

The nature of the allegations made in the lawsuits cannot be disclosed at present for legal reasons.

Mr McGregor was asked about the lawsuits in the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference.

"It's old news, it was investigated thoroughly over the course of two long years and I was cleared of any wrongdoing, and that's it," he said.

"I have so much positivity in my life, I have got a great challenge ahead of me on Saturday night and I'm very excited to get in there."

The matter was previously the subject of an extensive investigation by the Garda.

However, the DPP in the Republic decided no charges should be brought.

In a statement to the Irish Independent this week, Mr McGregor's spokesperson Karen J Kessler said: "After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed-circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected.

"The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit.

"Mr McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail."

Both women suing Mr McGregor are represented by Coleman Legal Partners.

Partner Dave Coleman said: "Proceedings have been served. We can make no further comment as the matter is before the courts."

The two women are looking for two separate trials.

It is thought each trial would involve several witnesses.

McGregor will return to the octagon in Abu Dhabi on Sunday when he squares off against Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout.

In 2019 the Irishman was fined €1,000 for punching a man in the face at a pub, with the assault recorded on video.

In 2018 McGregor was arrested in Brooklyn after throwing a dolly at a UFC bus containing several fighters.