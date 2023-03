Carson's lost children: ‘People went to sleep under the Union flag and woke up under the tricolour’

Partition left many Protestant families stranded on the ‘wrong’ side of the border. One hundred years on, Lauren Harte goes in search of the descendants of ‘Carson’s lost children’

Community leader Angela Graham in Drum, Co Monaghan. Photo by David Conachy

Lauren Harte Fri 7 May 2021 at 17:30