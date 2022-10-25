Cartridge cases found at scene of Regency Hotel murder matched three AK-47s seized from an IRA member, Gerry Hutch trial hears

Cartridge cases found at the scene of the Regency Hotel gun murder in Dublin matched three AK-47s seized from an IRA member who was stopped as he drove north through Co Meath a month later, a court has heard.

The ammunition casings recovered from the shooting had been fired from the three guns seized from the intercepted car, a garda ballistics expert told Dublin’s Special Criminal Court.

The weapons were produced in evidence and seen by the three-judge court as the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch (59) and two other men entered its second week on Monday.

David Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was shot dead when three assault rifle-wielding masked gunmen, disguised as ERU gardaí, stormed the hotel along with an armed man dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, plus another in a flat cap.

The February 5, 2016, attack at a boxing weigh-in event happened as a bloody feud raged between the Irish capital's Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, denies murdering the father-of-two.

Paul Murphy (59), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation that carried it out with access to vehicles.

Detective Sergeant David O'Leary of the ballistics section said after he arrived at the scene on February 5, 2016, several discharged cartridges were recovered from the lobby, the function room where the weigh-in had taken place and the hotel access ramp.

He saw a number of strike marks in the lobby, and recovered a bullet core that had lodged in the reception counter, and a bullet jacket which had passed through the counter and lodged in a filing cabinet.

He said he was later asked to examine three Romanian, Chinese and Yugoslavian assault rifles that had been seized by gardaí in an investigation in Co Meath. One had its stock sawn off.

The three Kalashnikovs were produced in court and Det Sgt O’Leary confirmed these were the weapons he examined.

Following microscopic examination of test cartridges fired from these weapons, he concluded that the guns were used to discharge 12 cartridge cases found at the scene of the Regency shooting.

In cross-examination, he agreed with Mr Hutch’s barrister, Brendan Grehan SC, that Kalashnivov stockpiles in the world numbered in the tens of millions.

Last week, the court heard that a man named Shane Rowan of Forest Park, Killygordon, Co Donegal, was stopped driving a Vauxhall Insignia north near Slane, Co Meath, on March 9, 2016.

Three AK-47s and magazines with ammunition were found in the boot.

Rowan was arrested for membership of the IRA and possession of the weapons found in the car.

The trial continues.