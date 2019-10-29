Case dismissed against Dubliner John Gilligan stopped at Belfast airport with cash stash

John Gilligan was preparing to board a flight to Spain with 22,280 euro in cash.

The case against a Dubliner arrested with more than 20,000 euros on criminal property charges has been dismissed.

John Gilligan, 67, from Greenforth Crescent, was stopped at Belfast International Airport in Co Antrim last year with 22,280 euros cash as he was about to board a flight to Alicante in Spain.

Prosecutors argued that he intended to purchase a prescription drug in Spain for distribution on the Irish drugs market.

His defence said it was a tenuous case.

A magistrate dismissed the case and Gilligan left Coleraine Magistrates’ Court without comment.