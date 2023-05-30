Census 2022: Proportion of people in Republic of Ireland identifying as Catholic down 10% since 2016

The average age of the population in the Republic of Ireland has increased by 1.4 years since 2016, while the number of people identifying as Catholic has dropped 10pc, new census data has found.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released the latest finds of Census 2022, which found that the average age of the population increased from 37.4 in 2016 to 38.8 in 2022. While in 2011, the average age was 36.1.

Census 2022 found that Ireland’s population passed the five million mark for the first time since 1851 and now stands at 5,149,139 people, up 8pc since the last census.

CITIZENSHIP

The number of people with dual Irish citizenship was 170,597, which represents a 63pc increase over the six-year period.

People born in Ireland account for 37% of this group.

The largest groups of dual Irish citizens were Irish-UK, Irish-American, Irish-Polish and Irish-Australian.

Among the Irish-UK citizens, 87% were born outside Ireland. This was more balanced for Irish-American (55% born outside Ireland) and Irish-Polish (50%) citizens

The CSO also found a drop from 87pc to 83pc in the proportion of people who reported their health was “good or very good” since 2016.

WORKERS

Approximately a third of all workers (747,961 people) worked from home for at “least some part of their week”. Over 700,000 people indicated that they undertook voluntary work, and of those, nearly 300,000 people volunteered in a sporting organisation.

The number of people at work over the age of 15 was 2,3m.

There were 176,276 unemployed people who had lost or given up their previous job

The number of retired people increased to nearly 658,000, up by 21% from 2016.

Meanwhile, almost 80pc of households had a broadband internet connection in 2022 up from 71pc in 2016.

RELIGION

The proportion of the population who identified Roman Catholic as their religion fell from 79pc in 2016 to 69pc in 2022.

The total number of Roman Catholics fell by more than 180,000 since 2016, while the figure for people with no religion stood at 736,210, an increase of 284,269.

The Church of Ireland remained the second largest religion at 124,749, with its figures not notably rising or falling since the last Census.

Mayo had the highest proportion of Roman Catholics at 80% of the county’s population, closely followed by Tipperary, Offaly, Roscommon and Galway County, all reporting 79%.

Dublin meanwhile had the lowest, at 53pc.

EDUCATION AND THE IRISH LANGUAGE

There were 150,000 people who finished with education aged 15, a drop of 150,000 since 2016, while the number of people who finished full-time education when they were 25 years or older was up 48% to nearly 375,000.

The numbers who speak Irish increased by 6% between 2016 and 2022 to 1,873,997.

Of the people who said they could speak Irish, 623,961 spoke Irish daily within and outside the education system.

Today’s publication is the first in a series of reports on Census 2022. The CSO said it will publish eight themed reports throughout the rest of 2023, that explore “exploring a range of topics including housing, homelessness, religion, disability, and carers in greater detail".

Small Area Population Statistics (SAPS) will also be published in September.

Cormac Halpin, Senior Statistician in the Census Division, said: “The publication of Census 2022 results could not have been achieved without the overwhelmingly positive response from the public and we thank everyone who completed their census form on April 3, 2022. We would also like to thank everyone involved in the Census 2022 campaign culminating in today’s successful publication of the results.”