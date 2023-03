Centenary poll: British identity on decline in NI with more young people identifying as Northern Irish

Poll indicates a decline in 'British' identity and a move away from the old orange and green definitions

Overall, the exclusive Belfast Telegraph-Kantar poll shows a third of all people living in Northern Ireland now consider themselves Northern Irish. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Gareth Cross Mon 3 May 2021 at 07:26