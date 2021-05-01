Centenary poll suggests only 29% of people in Northern Ireland consider Irish language to be important

The calls for an Irish language act were a key feature of the three-year powersharing impasse at Stormont (PA)

Just 29% of people in Northern Ireland consider the Irish language important, according to a new poll.

Language issues were at the heart of the struggle to restore the Stormont Assembly following its 2017 collapse and the poll shows under a third of people here think it matters.

Language legislation issues could be set to wreak havoc at Stormont once more, amid speculation Sinn Fein will demand a firm agreement on the Irish language before supporting the DUP's choice to replace Arlene Foster as First Minister.

While Irish language legislation was agreed as part of a wider cultural package in the New Decade, New Approach agreement it has yet to materialise, with some suggesting the DUP may be prepared to weaponise the issue over the Northern Ireland.

The poll also examined the public's attitude to flags with 47% of people in Northern Ireland believing they aren't important.

The findings come from a Kantar poll from the Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life, Irish Independent and Sunday Independent which also surveyed attitudes in the Republic of Ireland.

Nearly half of participants living in Northern Ireland (47%) felt the Irish language was unimportant, while 24% weren't sure.

Unsurprisingly, support for the language came from those with a perceived Irish identity, those from a nationalist or republican background and those in favour of a united Ireland.

Those against Irish reunification, with a perceived British identity and from the unionist or loyalist community felt it was unimportant.

The Irish language received more support in the Republic, with half (50%) believing it to be important, 23% unimportant and 26% not sure.

People in the Republic of Ireland felt flags were more important (49%) than those in Northern Ireland (29%), despite flags being more traditionally associated with division here.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said recently that issues including flags, the national anthem and Irish titles like 'Taoiseach' may have to be reconsidered in any new Ireland.

In Northern Ireland young people aged 25-34, unionists and loyalists and those who are against a border poll felt flags were more important than other sections of the community.

Those who most felt flags were unimportant identified as coming from neither traditional community. Just 23% of people in the Republic of Ireland felt flags were an unimportant issue, while 28% were unsure.

In terms of a national flag post-Irish unity 46% of people in Northern Ireland and 37% in the Republic felt a new flag should be created that celebrates both traditions.

However, 36% of those in the Republic of Ireland wanted to maintain the tricolour, compared to 15% here.

Flying the Irish tricolour and Union Jack from all public buildings north and south won the support of 13% of people here, but only 8% in the Republic.

Those living in the Republic of Ireland also felt a national anthem was more important (59%) than those living here (42%).

Anthems have proved a contentious issue.

While Northern Ireland has no official anthem it traditionally uses God Save the Queen, the Republic of Ireland's anthem Amhran na bhFiann (the Soldier's Song) has been adopted by the nationalist community.

Ireland's Call, from Londonderry singer-songwriter Phil Coulter, was written specifically for the all-island rugby team.

In Northern Ireland 29% of people felt the anthem was unimportant and the same number were unsure.