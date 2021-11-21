Charles Haughey and Terry Keane: The end of the affair
For a long time Charles Haughey resisted the urgings of those in his inner circle that he should finish a secret relationship with the former ‘Sunday Independent’ columnist Terry Keane. ‘I simply could not do it,’ he said of ending their 27-year affair
In January 1972 after a dinner of the Central Remedial Clinic board, Haughey met the journalist Terry Keane at the Club Elizabeth nightclub in Leeson Street. At that time Keane was the fashion editor of the Sunday Press, and Haughey was languishing in the purgatory that had followed the arms trial.