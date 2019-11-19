Chief Constable Simon Byrne issues further appeal in Kevin Lunney abduction probe

Kevin Lunney was abducted from his home in Co Fermanagh (BBC Spotlight/PA)

The PSNI Chief Constable has issued a further appeal for information in the investigation into the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive Kevin Lunney.

Simon Byrne's appeal comes following a meeting between the Chief Constable and QIH directors in Fermanagh on Tuesday, in which he updated them on the probe into the attack on Mr Lunney and the years-long campaign of violence and intimidation against QIH's directors and businesses.

Father-of-six Kevin Lunney (50) was abducted from outside his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh on September 17 and taken to a horsebox across the border, where he was savagely assaulted.

During the terrifying ordeal, Mr Lunney was slashed with a blade across his face and body, had his leg broken in two places and the letters QIH were carved into his chest.

He was later dumped by the side of a remote road in Co Cavan.

The attack was the latest and most serious in a five-year campaign of violence and intimidation by criminals targeting QIH directors and businesses formerly owned by ex-billionaire Sean Quinn.

Speaking following Tuesday's meeting, Simon Byrne described the attack on Mr Lunney as a "truly horrific crime" and appealed for information.

"Mr Lunney suffered life changing injuries across his face and body and is undoubtedly extremely traumatised by the whole experience," he said.

"Other individuals have also been affected by the abhorrent campaign of violence and criminality.

“I have reassured both Mr Lunney and the directors we are continuing to work closely with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana in a bid to bring those responsible to justice.

“I want to take this opportunity to continue to appeal for information. The vicious people who carried out the attack on Kevin Lunney have no place in our society."

Anyone with any information that could assist in the investigation has been urged to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Earlier this month, a convicted criminal considered to be a key suspect in the investigation died from a suspected heart attack during a police raid at a house he was staying at in the Buxton area of Derbyshire.

An inquest into the death of Cyril McGuinness, known as "Dublin Jimmy", has been told "no trauma" lead to his sudden death and it was likely that he died as a result of a cardiac event due to an “already diseased heart”.

Last week, three people arrested over Kevin Lunney's abduction and murder were questioned and later released without charge.