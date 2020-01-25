Children found dead in Dublin named as Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley

Three children who were found dead in a house in Co Dublin on Friday night have been named as Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley.

The bodies of the three children have been removed from the scene and post-mortems will take place on Saturday.

Gardai responded to a call at Parson's Court, Newcastle in Co Dublin shortly before 8pm on Friday.

There, they discovered the bodies of the three children.

A female relative in her 40s was at the scene and is currently being treated in Tallaght University Hospital.

The Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster has attended the scene along with members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and is in contact with the father and the extended family.

A note saying “Call 999, don’t go upstairs” was left on the window of a house in which the bodies of three young children were found last night.

Locals said their hearts went out to the family of the children.