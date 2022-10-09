Co Donegal blast tragedy: One victim had been due to start new job in Belfast today

One of the 10 people killed in a filling station explosion in Co Donegal had been due to start a new job as a fashion designer in Belfast on Monday.

Jessica Gallagher (24) was a fashion and marketing graduate from the International Fashion Academy in Paris who had also studied in a fashion design college in Shanghai.

She was killed while visiting her boyfriend’s apartment above the petrol station.

Childhood friend Aileen Níc Pháidín described Jessica as a “lovely” person.

She said: “I was really friendly with her when I was younger. We played the Wii and went back and forth to each other’s houses, baking together.

“Me and my brother would have been over in her house and her mammy would have made us dinners every day, she was very good. Very good-hearted people.”

Jessica’s uncle John Shanahan told The Irish Times that his niece was “just starting off” in her career “with everything ahead of her”.

“It is dreadful; it is just so random. It shows how fragile life is,” he said.

Jessica Gallagher

It’s understood her boyfriend, aged in his 20s, was airlifted to St James’s Hospital in Dublin where he is in a critical condition being treated for severe burns.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the blast which is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Meanwhile, a relative of two victims has told how the awfulness of “pure human tragedy” has torn the community apart.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father Robert Garwe were killed in the explosion.

Shauna, who was only five years old, was the youngest of the victims. Her mother Áine has now lost her partner and only child.

Áine’s brother Killian told how the family had decided to postpone celebrations for her birthday last week until the weekend. Shauna and Robert were in the service station to buy a cake.

“It was Áine’s birthday during the week, and they decided to celebrate it at the weekend, and Shauna was excited about going down to buy a birthday cake for her mum, and this happened. It was as random as that,” Killian said.

“She was a great little character. Everyone loved her. What more can you say? She was just five years of age. What more do you say to a five-year-old’s death? It’s traumatic.”

Killian described the awful waiting game relatives had to endure to find out if their loved ones were trapped in the rubble.

“There’s no other way to tell the story other than it’s a pure human tragedy,” he said.

People at a vigil in Milford, Co Donegal for the victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough

He added that the randomness is what has triggered the consciousness of people.

“ It was just awful, tragic timing, and this town will never recover from this,” he added.

“Áine is numb. It’s a birthday she’ll never forget.

“It’s awful. The whole town is distraught. We’re from Dublin originally. Áine’s been living here a few years and she has a lot of family like cousins and aunts and uncles around here.

“It’s a small area with a very close community. I’ve never witnessed anything like this community before. I really haven’t.

“This community is incredible. I’m married into a family from rural Ireland and I have never seen anything like this. The offers of accommodation, food, the offers of help.

“We could put half of Dublin up with the offers of accommodation we’ve had. It’s unbelievable. They are the nicest people, the most friendly people.”

Those who died in the explosion have been formally named.

As well as Jessica Gallagher (24), Robert Garwe (50) and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, James O’Flaherty (48), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49), Leona Harper (14) also died in the blast.

The victims

Seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Two pupils of Mulroy College in Milford and their mothers were killed.

James Monaghan and Leona Harper, and mothers of the students, Catherine O’Donnell and Martina Martin, were caught up in the disaster and died.

School principal Fiona Temple said the school has been left devastated by the tragedy.

“We are numbed by this overwhelming sadness and will work together to support all members of our school community in the coming days, weeks and months ahead,” she said.

The first of almost 20 vigils due to be held across Co Donegal yesterday took place in the town of Milford, which is half an hour’s drive from the scene of the tragedy.

Parents hugged their children, people carried candles, prayers were said and music was played, including a song called Creeslough, written and played by a local musician.

Parish priest Fr Stephen Gorman read a statement sent on behalf of Pope Francis, expressing his sadness at the loss of life and sending his condolences to the people of Ireland.

A statement sent by his representative to Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.”

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheal Martin met those who were admitted to hospital, the medical team which was on duty on the day of the explosion, and members of Letterkenny fire station.

Joining Mr Martin were Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue and deputy leader Leo Varadkar.

The county is now braced for a harrowing week of funerals, with James O’Flaherty’s first to be announced. His removal will take place tomorrow with funeral mass in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday.

The Garda Technical Bureau will continue to examine the scene of the blast, which remains cordoned off.