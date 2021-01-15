'Compelling evidence' Nora Quoirin was abducted, says mum

The mother of Nora Quoirin has said that the inquest into the teenager's death revealed "compelling evidence" to support the family's view she had been abducted.

Meabh Quoirin told RTE that the family believed the inquest brought new information to light that strengthened the family's view she had not left their Malaysian resort of her own accord during a family holiday in 2019.

Earlier this month a coroner found the 15-year-old's death had most likely been due to misadventure.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled out homicide, natural death and suicide and said Nora likely got lost after leaving her family’s cottage on her own.

Her family said they were "utterly disappointed" with the verdict.

After the teenager, who was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, went missing on August 4 an extensive search was launched involving hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs.

Nora's body was discovered on August 13 beside a small stream about 1.6 miles from the resort.

Mrs Quoirin, who is from Belfast, said the inquest revealed significant new information regarding her daughter's disappearance.

"One of the most compelling things that we found out was that in a relatively small area, i.e. the plantation where Nora was eventually found, there was vast numbers of specialist personnel deployed to find Nora," she told RTE.

"Not only that, on four different occasions trained personnel went to the plantation area and searched it and in fact some officers were even in the precise location Nora's body was recovered.

"They had all reported that there were no signs of human life at any point. That for us is compelling evidence to say that she was not there by herself."

Mrs Quoirin said she also believed evidence may have been compromised by the elements in the Malaysian jungle where Nora's body was found.

"There was a lack of evidence around DNA and prints. Very interestingly throughout the process we realised that the strong evidence presented by the pathologist would have never been recovered as it would have been impossible to find because Nora's body was exposed to the elements," she said.

"It was in heat but most especially it was lying in water and that would have compromised anyone’s ability to draw evidence like that," she said.

Mrs Quoirin told RTE she believed there was sufficient evidence to suggest foul play was involved.

She and her husband Sebastien had requested the coroner find an open verdict into Nora's death.

Nora Quorin

"The verdict took over two hours to deliver so there was a great deal of detail to understand and digest but I think it was very clear from the early part of the proceedings that the coroner was not going to find favour in what we requested," Mrs Quoirin said.

"When we went into the inquest, we had a lot of unanswered questions and while many of those questions cannot be answered we actually found out a great deal about what went on during those 10 days when Nora was missing.

"In fact we felt it really strengthened our case, our belief, that Nora was abducted and we found some compelling evidence to support our view on that".

Mrs Quoirin said her family did not believe Nora had left the chalet the family had been staying in through an open window as had been suggested.

The family believe that Nora would have been unable to leave that way due to her disabilities and none of her fingerprints were found on the window, though other unidentifiable prints were.

Mrs Quoirin said that for her family a number of the circumstances surrounding Nora's disappearance and death "simply don't add up".

The family are seeking a revision of the coroner's verdict through the High Court in the Malaysian city of Seremban.

"When we started this we wanted to find out what happened during the ten days in Malaysia but we also of course want justice for Nora and we will continue to fight for that." Mrs Quoirin said.

"One must always have hope - hope in the system and hope that justice especially for those who are most vulnerable in society can be found.

"We've always known that we can never find all the answers to all the questions. We're really pleased the inquest covered really vital responses to some of our key questions but mostly now we really look to the justice system to deliver a fair verdict and that's what we want next."