Condolences pour in from NI party leaders for Creeslough blast victims

People at a vigil in Milford, Co Donegal for the victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough

Taoiseach Micheal Martin looks emotional at the scene of the Applegreen service station explosion

Sinn Fein northern leader Michelle ONeill consoles a man at the scene of the Applegreen service station explosion

Politicians in Northern Ireland have united to express their sympathies for those killed in an explosion at a Co Donegal filling station.

Ten people lost their lives in the blast last Friday, with several more injured in hospital.

The emergency services in Northern Ireland who rushed to the scene in Creeslough have also been praised for their efforts.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill attended a vigil Mass in the village on Sunday evening alongside party chief Mary Lou McDonald.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood were also in attendance.

Ms O’Neill said she was “shocked and heartbroken” after hearing the death toll.

The first minister designate said: “I extend my condolences and my heartfelt sympathy to all those families and friends who have lost a loved one in this awful tragedy.

“For many, their grief has been compounded by the long hours of anxious waiting. I can only imagine the pain and distress they have been going through. I wish all those who have been injured, some seriously, a full recovery.”

Mr Eastwood said it was a “real privilege” to sit with the community of Creeslough at the Mass in St Michael’s Church.

Speaking to The Journal, he said the people of Creeslough were “clearly devastated but also united”.

“People in Derry feel exactly the same, and that’s why I’m here, on behalf of the people of the city, to show that solidarity. There are no words, we just have to be here”.

On Twitter, he added: “Such hurt and grief but real unity also. The whole country is holding them up and they can feel it.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute to the victims at the party conference on Saturday. He said the bereaved families were “foremost in our thoughts”.

“We assure the people of Creeslough of our collective prayers and want them to know that they will continue to be in our thoughts in the days ahead,” he added.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “I pray that the close-knit community and the love of friends and family will bring them comfort in their grief.

“It is hard to comprehend the enormity of the loss which this village has suffered and the depth of shock and grief in the aftermath of this tragic incident.

“The village of Creeslough and the entire community across Donegal and the north west have been profoundly affected by the loss of life and will carry the scars for many years to come.”

On hearing the victims’ names yesterday, UUP leader Doug Beattie posted on Twitter: “When you see the faces, understand the future aspirations, hopes for the future, lost in an instant, you suddenly know the full impact of the tragedy.”

TUV boss Jim Allister told the Belfast Telegraph it was a “truly shocking tragedy” with families ripped apart by a huge loss of life that was “indiscriminate across all age groups”. He said his thoughts and prayers were with “this devastated community”.

Green Party leader Malachai O’Hara described the news as “heartbreaking” and People Before Profit’s Gerry Caroll said it was “absolutely devastating” for the “community shaken by tragedy”.

Meanwhile, Garda superintendent David Kelly said they had received great help from colleagues in Northern Ireland as part of the rescue and recovery operation.

Stormont figures joined the him in praising the emergency service response from both sides of the border. Upper Bann DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley applauded all workers who travelled across the border to help.

“That’s the definition of being good neighbours,” he said.

Health Minister Robin Swann also paid tribute to personnel from the NI Fire and Rescue Service, NI Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance.

He said words of gratitude expressed by the Taoiseach and his government colleagues were very much appreciated.

“Cross-border co-operation has long been a daily reality on this island and there are established protocols in place for mutual aid,” he said.

“The assistance provided on Friday was about neighbours rushing to support neighbours at their time of need. They would do the same for us in a heartbeat if the situation was reversed.”

NI Ambulance Service chief executive Michael Bloomfield extended his condolences to the families of those who died.

Following initial reports of the explosion, rapid response paramedics, an emergency crew, hazardous area response teams, a non-emergency crew and the Air Ambulance were sent to assist with the operation to save and protect lives. Search and rescue dogs were also dispatched from Northern Ireland.

Mr Bloomfield said: “The tragedy that visited the tight-knit community of Creeslough is something that we never would want to witness, but it is what we as emergency services prepare and train for.

“This training was brought to bear as colleagues from different services all came together to work as one and to ensure the safety of as many casualties as possible.

“All emergency and rescue personnel involved will have, or will, return home with heavy hearts, broken for those whose lives they could not save.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will reach out and provide whatever support is necessary. But most of all, our thoughts will be with the people of Creeslough as they come to terms with the events of Friday.”

The NI Fire and Rescue Service also extended its sympathies after firefighters returned home on Saturday. Using specialist search and rescue equipment, they had worked into the early hours of the morning after the blast in the hope of rescuing survivors trapped in the rubble.

Deputy chief fire and rescue officer Paul Harper said: “This is a tragic time for the people and community of Creeslough and the surrounding areas.

“On behalf of NI Fire & Rescue Service, I would like to convey my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of those who have lost their lives in this devastating incident.

“Our thoughts remain with those who have been injured and the community as they recover and grieve.

“We are also thinking of our colleagues in Donegal Fire Service who led this response and the other emergency responders who assisted at the scene.”