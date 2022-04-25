Conor McGregor offers €50,000 reward for information on firebomb attack on his Dublin pub

CCTV footage posted on Instagram by Conor McGregor from the night of the incident

UFC star Conor McGregor has offered a €50,000 reward for information on a firebomb attack on his Dublin pub.

In the since deleted social media post the fighter asked for help identifying the “little deli-chicken head” suspected of carrying out the arson.

The Black Forge Inn in Crumlin was targeted shortly before midnight on January 12 last when a bottle containing an accelerant was lit and thrown at the rear of the property.

Gardaí said that no significant damage was caused and no arrests have been made to date.

In an Instagram post on Monday McGregor shared CCTV footage from the night of the incident showing a person walking along a laneway behind the pub.

The suspect, wearing a hoodie and tracksuit, is then seen throwing a flaming object over a rear gate before fleeing the scene.

In his appeal McGregor said: “Hey guys. I have a 50k reward cash in all 100 crisp untouched notes. Not a wrinkle on them.

“The no wrinkle green backs. I call them yum-yums. For whoever tells us who this little deli-chicken head is.

“The walk, run, and scrawny build all very distinctive.

“Nothing will be said, but done. Reach out to who can reach me. Look forward to doing business,” he added along with a euro note emoji.

The video was watched around 200,000 times before it was deleted several minutes later.

The MMA fighter shared another message this afternoon saying: “Wow that was quick. Thank you so much Good Samaritan.”

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident.

McGregor purchased the Black Forge Inn for €2m in 2020 and later spent a further €1m renovating the pub.

He also recently secured planning permission with 10 planning conditions attached by the council for the scheme, which will see it expanded at the rear of the venue.

The UFC star is also a regular feature at the premises, posing for pictures with fans, and is currently in training for his next fight.

In a statement at the time of the incident a garda spokesman said they are “investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licenced premises on the Drimnagh Road, Crumlin last night, Wednesday 12th January 2022.

“No damage was done to the premises. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident is asked to contact gardaí.

“Gardaí are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin garda station on 01 666 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station,” he added.