Conor McGregor reportedly arrested for ‘alleged indecent exposure’ in Corsica bar

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has reportedly been arrested for ‘alleged indecent exposure’ in a bar in the French region of Corsica, according to reports in the French media.

French news outlet AFP has reported that the retired MMA fighter was arrested and taken into custody following the alleged incident which is said to have taken place last week.

A statement from the local prosecutor’s office states the 31-year-old was arrested following a complaint filed on September 10 “denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual exhibition”.

“Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor [sic] was the subject of a hearing by the police,” said the statement, with AFP reporting that no other details were given on the charges against him.

In a statement issued to TMZ.com, a representative for McGregor told the news site: “Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released."

McGregor, who holds multiple UFC titles, was in the region preparing to take part in a water safety initiative which would have seen him taking part in a 180km voyage with Princes Charlene of Monaco.