Conor McGregor shares video containing Wolfe Tones Celtic Symphony song and congratulates the Republic of Ireland Women’s team

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor has waded into the row over the Republic of Ireland Women’s team after sharing a video on social media which contains part of the Wolfe Tones’ Celtic Symphony song.

In the video, which McGregor captioned on Twitter with the phrase “congrats ladies”, footage from Sky Sports News presenter Rob Wotton can be seen, spliced together with a clip from the athlete’s time in the ring in which he tells the audience gathered that he would like to “take this chance to apologise to absolutely nobody”.

The rest of the video then plays a segment of Celtic Symphony, while a clip of McGregor performing his signature strut in the Octagon ring can be seen.

The intervention of the 34-year-old Dublin man is the latest twist in the controversy which erupted in the aftermath of the Republic of Ireland Women’s World Cup qualification.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) apologised after a video of players from the women’s team circulated on social media appearing to show the players chanting “Ooh Ah Up the Ra”.

The video appeared to have been taken from an Instagram live stream in the Hampden Park dressing room following the team’s 1-0 win against Scotland, which secured qualification.

The team’s manager Vera Pauw and some players later apologised for the team’s actions, the latter saying it was a “lapse in judgment.”

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe said she would write to the FAI asking what steps they would take to address the incident.

"This was a barbaric, cruel and illegal terrorist organisation. For the team to be singing such a song is quite outrageous and utterly insensitive to PIRA victims,” she said.

“I will be asking the FAI how they are going to give leadership across grassroots football so as this pro-IRA chanting is stopped at future events.”