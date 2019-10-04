Conor McGregor to face assault charge next week over pub incident

UFC star Conor McGregor will appear in a Dublin court next week to face an assault charge, it can be revealed.

Detectives have served a summons on the 31-year-old fighter to appear before a judge next Friday morning.

McGregor, who is originally from Dublin but lives in Kildare, is now expected to appear before Dublin District Court on October 11.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed earlier this year that he should be prosecuted over the alleged assault and a summons has formally been served on him by Gardai for the court case.

He faces a single assault charge under Section Two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

It carries a maximum prison term of six months upon summary conviction, a fine of €1,500, or both.

CCTV footage of the incident emerged in August and appears to show McGregor throwing a single punch at the alleged victim.

The injured party, a male in his 50s, does not move from his seat, but turns to face McGregor as he is being taken away from the scene.

Staff can be seen reacting with shock following the incident.

One woman behind the bar is seen putting her hands up to her mouth.

McGregor, who is wearing a light brown sweater and glasses in the footage, then disappears out of camera shot.

A complaint was later made to detectives at Sundrive Road Garda Station and investigators took a statement from the alleged victim.

A spokesperson for McGregor has been contacted for comment in relation to his scheduled court appearance next week.

After the CCTV footage was widely circulated, McGregor appeared on ESPN where he apologised over the incident, saying: "I was in the wrong.

"That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having to end the way it did.

"I tried to make amends and I made amends back then.

"It still, that doesn’t even matter. I was in the wrong.

"I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me.

"I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me," he told the programme.