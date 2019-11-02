Conor McGregor's career in doubt after conviction for assault

Conor McGregor's fight career is in jeopardy after he was convicted of assaulting a man in his 50s in a Dublin pub.

The MMA fighter was fined €1,000 but avoided a custodial sentence after pleading guilty to the common assault of Desmond Keogh at the Marble Arch pub on April 6.

McGregor, of Ladycastle, in Straffan, Co Kildare, apologised in court to his victim and said that "nothing of this nature" would happen again.

But despite avoiding a jail term, there are now questions over McGregor's career with his conviction hampering his chances of securing a US visa, where most of his UFC fights have taken place.

During the hearing, his solicitor Michael Staines said his career could "be in jeopardy in the case of a conviction", before he was eventually convicted of assault.

Mr Staines also said his client was currently in training for a fight in January, which has been scheduled to take place in Las Vegas. The court was told the MMA fighter had paid an undisclosed sum of money to the victim and apologised to him.

McGregor, who is a multi-millionaire, has been given one month to pay the €1,000 fine.

Asked by the Irish Independent whether he was worried the conviction would jeopardise his fight career, McGregor declined to answer.