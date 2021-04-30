Conor Quinn's family mourning for second time after fatal crash in Galway

Unbelievable it’s happened again, says road safety campaigner mum

A Co Down family is in mourning for the second time after a tragic road collision in which a young man lost his life.

Conor Quinn (36) was originally from Newry and was living in Co Galway with his wife and two young daughters when his motorbike and a car were involved in a crash on the shore of Galway Bay which proved fatal to the father-of-two.

Mr Quinn was the cousin of Karl Heaney, who died at the age of 27 in May 2018. Mr Heaney was travelling home from training with Newry Mitchels GAC when he died in a two-vehicle collision between Banbridge and Dromore.

Karl’s mother Monica Heaney, who is now a road safety campaigner advocating for safety measures along the A1 where her son was killed, said the family is “absolutely devastated”.

Speaking on the day Mr Quinn’s funeral took place in Galway and after the Heaney family gathered to remember their family member, she said: “That this has happened again is just unbelievable.”

Her nephew, the son of her eldest sister, was a “lovely young man”, she said.

“He was very quiet and inoffensive but he was a cheeky chappie who loved a bit of craic and was getting on with his life. He’d set up his family in Galway with his wife, one daughter who is two and another who is one,” she said.

Tragedies: Conor Quinn and Karl Heaney (pictured) who both died in fatal crashes

Her nephew’s death brings home the message she has promoted since Karl’s death.

“You’re in a lethal weapon when you’re in a car. Take your time and watch because a split-second decision or a moment’s inattention — and now that whole family is devastated, as was our family,” she said.

“Please treat it with respect and watch where you’re going. People are so comfortable in their car but in a split second, it could happen to you. We’re just trying to get people to slow down and watch what they’re doing on the road because it has such devastating consequences.”

Mrs Heaney shared the news of Mr Quinn’s death this week on the Road Ahead Support Group Facebook page.

“Our family has always stood by us through the darkest times and I never expected that we would have to be going through this again,” said a statement.

“As many of you know we joined Road Safe NI Newry Mourne and Down Committee and helped develop this support group after the loss of Karl. We wanted a safe place people could come to share their loss,” she said.

“Conor Quinn was one of Karl’s cousins, and part of the Quinn family. A family who have stood by us many times when we have needed them, he was a son, husband, father, brother, cousin and friend to so many. And sadly another young life lost way too soon on our roads. Now it is our turn to support such an amazing family, a family we are so proud to call our own.

“Please help us in remembering a great young man, keep all who loved and knew him in your thoughts as their lives have been shattered forever.

“Conor you will never be forgotten, but always remembered with great love and light. Watch over your family always Conor. We will never stop missing you.”

Gardai have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.