Controlled explosion carried out on IRA mortar found at Boyne site

It is thought an old IRA mortar was found close to the site of the Battle of the Boyne (Niall Carson/PA)

A controlled explosion was carried out yesterday on what may have been an old IRA mortar close to the site of the Battle of the Boyne.

The Irish Defence Forces said a bomb disposal team was tasked to investigate a suspicious item found in Oldbridge, Co Meath.

A cordon was established and "a device was identified and a controlled explosion was carried out".

The scene, a couple of hundred metres from the Battle of the Boyne site, was declared safe shortly before 4pm.

The army said that if members of the public "encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Siochana".

It was the second suspect device found in the space of a week close to the Boyne Canal in Meath.

The first device, found over the Bank Holiday weekend, was declared viable by the bomb disposal experts who carried out a controlled explosion on it.

It has also emerged that the device found yesterday morning was moved by an unsuspecting member of the public to a location some kilometres away.

It was only at that point that it was recognised. Gardai were alerted and a cordon put in place.

A retired Garda, who worked for many years in the border area, said he believed that the device found yesterday could have been a mortar warhead similar to those used by the Provisional IRA.

He said it was possibly part of a Mark 6 mortar from the 1980s which often contained Semtex.

How both devices came to light in recent days is not clear.

The Mayor of Drogheda has said it is "essential" that the Boyne Canal at Oldbridge, and the area around it, are now checked by military and civil authorities to ensure there are no further devices present.

Drogheda mayor Kevin Callan added: "Both Louth and Meath County Councils need to erect signage to that effect as well urgently. These objects are a thing from our past and hurt enough people in previous times. It is important they do no more harm to anyone in our community."