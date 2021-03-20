Controversial councillor Paddy Holohan no longer in Sinn Fein

Controversial councillor Paddy Holohan has spoken out after it was revealed he is no longer a member of Sinn Fein.

The South Dublin County Council (SDCC) representative did not renew his membership and so will no longer represent the party on the council.

The party took disciplinary action against the councillor after it urged him to remove a Facebook post supporting a salon owner who reopened in breach of Covid-19 restrictions last month.

He said that C&N Beauty Room owner Christine McTiernan was "inspiring" after she was arrested by gardaí for opening her business and appeared later in court.

However, Mr Holohan did not remove his posts, made on his Facebook profile.

"Paddy Holohan has chosen not to renew his membership of the party," a spokesperson for the party said.

"He is therefore no longer a member of Sinn Fein and no longer represents Sinn Fein on SDCC."

Mr Holohan was previously suspended from the party last year, when it emerged he made a string of offensive comments on a podcast.

He suggested "loads" of underage girls were having sex with men and blackmailing them for sums of money up to €10,000. He said some women were "f*****g scum".

He also said that Leo Varadkar's "blood ran to India" and insisted the person who is elected Taoiseach should be a family man.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said his comments were "vile" and "offensive".

He was later reinstated by the party and his name had been put forward for the Lord Mayor role on South Dublin County Council.

However, he lost the vote and Sinn Fein said they were not aware Mr Holohan had been nominated.

The party then moved to stand down the party's organisation in the Dublin South West constituency.

Mr Holohan will stay on as an independent councillor in South Dublin.

He took to his Instagram yesterday to confirm that he will not be renewing his membership of Sinn Fein.

In a video post he said that he found it "highly unfair" that findings of the investigation by the party, which took place last year, were not released to the public, media or party members.

He thanked his community for the "help and all of your suggestions and support".

Mr Holohan said he will work with his fellow councillors and elected members on the council.