Conviction for Adrian Donohoe murder 'gave some closure' for the detective's family

The first conviction as part of the Adrian Donohoe murder investigation has brought some closure for the detective's loved ones - but will never make up for their loss, his close friend has said.

Garda Inspector Darren Kirwan, speaking ahead of today's eight-year anniversary of his colleague's murder, also said the conviction of Co Armagh gunman Aaron Brady has reinvigorated the investigation.

"It made Christmas a little easier but it doesn't make up for Adrian not being here. Nothing will ever make up for that and we'd give anything to have him back," he said.

"But the conviction definitely helped. For the people who worked with him especially you could see the lift in their faces when the conviction came in. It also meant an awful lot for the local community where he was held in very high esteem as well."

The two gardaí became good friends while stationed together in Dundalk, before joining the same local GAA club.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe (41) was described by his close friend as an "all-rounder" who was devoted to his family, his work and his community in Lordship, Co Louth, where he was held in the highest regard.

"He was a great community man, a great family man and a great detective. A real all-rounder. He always had a happy attitude and was very outgoing," said Mr Kirwan.

"Adrian went to Dundalk Garda station in September '95 after coming out of Templemore, I went to Dundalk in March '96 after leaving the college and was on Adrian's unit.

"That's how we became friends, we both also had an interest in GAA and joined the same club."

Originally from Kilnaleck in Cavan, Mr Donohoe later lived in Lordship with his wife Caroline and their two children.

On January 25, 2013, he was on an armed cash escort at Lordship credit union when he was ambushed by a five-man gang and was shot dead.

Last October, Crossmaglen man Aaron Brady (29) was sentenced to a minimum term of 40 years' imprisonment after being convicted of robbery and the capital murder of Mr Donohoe. Some members of the suspected murder gang remain in Northern Ireland while others are based in the US.