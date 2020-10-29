Cork farm tragedy: Man murdered by his dad and brother before they shot themselves

A man fought for his life after being ambushed in his bedroom by his father and younger brother during a coordinated attack in Cork, gardai believe.

While full ballistic tests are still awaited, it is understood up to seven shots were fired in the Assolas farmhouse outside Kanturk where Mark O'Sullivan was later found dead.

The weapons used were two hunting rifles.

It is also feared that his father Tadhg and younger brother Diarmuid had deliberately planned to confront Mark where he was unable to flee.

Officers believe the triple tragedy in north Cork on Monday, which claimed the lives of Mark (25 ), Tadhg (59) and his other son Diarmuid O'Sullivan (23), was a murder and double suicide.

A personal note recovered from the body of Diarmuid outlined at length his anguish at the inheritance dispute and the toll it had taken on him and their family.

Bizarrely, one element of the note - a plea apparently written on behalf of his father - asked that the family pets be well cared for after their deaths.

It is believed the lengthy note was written several hours before the triple shooting, indicating that the attack was fully premeditated.

Tensions had mounted after details emerged two weeks ago of a proposed family will which was seen to favour Mark with a farm inheritance. Diarmuid was deeply upset over the proposed terms of the will.

Tadhg was apparently very annoyed at the treatment of his younger son and the failure to reach a compromise over the inheritance.

The final of the three post-mortem examinations was completed at Cork University Hospital yesterday by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardai said they are withholding the results of the post-mortem examinations for operational reasons.

While detectives are treating the matter as a criminal investigation, they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Both Tadhg and Diarmuid died from single gunshot wounds to the head. Both wounds were inflicted at close range.

Sources indicated Mark had multiple gunshot wounds with up to eight shots fired in his bedroom.

He had injuries to his hands indicating that he had desperately tried to protect himself.

Gardai recovered three legally held weapons at the property and surrounding fields last Monday - a shotgun and two rifles. It is not believed the shotgun was discharged.

The two rifles were recovered from beside the bodies of Tadhg and Diarmuid in a field 600 metres from the farmhouse known as 'The Fort' due to its proximity to an old fairy ring.

All three weapons have now been sent to Dublin for analysis.

Legal documentation found in the farmhouse as well as the detailed personal note recovered added further weight to the theory that the tragedy was linked to a bitter row about the inheritance of a 115-acre local holding.

All three bodies were to be released back to the family last night.