Cork Ironman competitor remembered as ‘absolute gentleman’ while two inquiries to be held into deaths

The funeral of Brendan Wall, one of two men who died at the Ironman Youghal event on Sunday, will take place on Thursday.

Mr Wall (44) who was originally from Cardrath in Slane, worked as a sales director for a company in England.

His funeral will take place on Thursday in Grangegeeth in Meath. He is survived by his fiancée, parents and three siblings.

His notice on RIP.ie states that Brendan died “tragically while competing in Ironman 70.3 Cork. Deeply regretted by his loving Fiancée` Tina”.

“Parents Oliver and Gertrude (nee Lynch), brothers Martin and Joe, sister Maria (O'Connor), sisters-in-law, Denise and Sinead, brother-in-law, Paddy, nieces Casey, Aine and Lauren, nephews Daryl, David and Noah, aunts, uncles, relatives and a large circle of friends.”

He will lie in repose at Watters Funeral Home in Collon on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. His funeral mass will take place on Thursday at 1pm in the Church of St Brigid, Grangegeeth in Slane with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages of sympathy including that reads: “Sincere Sympathy to Maria and all the Wall family on the sudden loss of Brendan.”

Another adds: “Deepest sympathy to Tina and the Wall family. An absolute gentleman - fond memories of his time in ATA.”

Another states: “Condolences to Tina and the Wall family on the untimely and tragic loss of Brendan. His former colleagues at ATA were deeply shocked when we heard the news. Brendan was a gentleman and our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

The other man who died, Ivan Chittenden (65) from Toronto in Canada, was a retired accountant who had taken part in several endurance challenges around the world.

Meanwhile, two separate inquiries will be held into the deaths of both competitors.

Irish Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Cork County Mayor Councillor Frank O'Flynn said it was clear that all the circumstances in which the two athletes lost their lives last Sunday in Youghal now need to be examined.

Mr McGrath - speaking as he opened a new €22 million 30-bed, two theatre development at Mercy University Hospital Cork (MUHC) - said it was important that "questions that are being asked are comprehensively answered."

Both competitors got into difficulty during the initial 1.9km sea swim element of the Ironman event.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics and doctors to save them, both men were pronounced dead at the scene in Youghal before they could be transferred to a Cork hospital.

The sea swim course had been shortened to 1.9km because of difficult conditions in the wake of Storm Betty.

However, competitors found the first 200m of the swim very challenging - with many struggling to cope with a heavy swell, crashing waves and strong currents as they entered the water.

Youghal locals have now questioned whether the sea swim should have gone ahead given the conditions and whether, in the wake of the double tragedy early on Sunday morning, the entire Ironman event should have been suspended.

Mr McGrath said it was critical that all the circumstances involved are now comprehensively reviewed.

"It is a terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to the families of the two persons who tragically lost their lives in Youghal yesterday," he said.

"I know that Ironman Ireland will, of course, be carrying out their own investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened and, of course, the post mortems will take place today (Monday) and that will feed into the coroner's court hearing eventually into this.

"But it is a terrible, terrible tragedy - it is clear that the conditions were particularly challenging in the water from reading the testimony of many of the other participants.

"I am very conscious that two people have just died yesterday. First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with the families who must be in a terrible state of shock and mourning at this time.

"But of course when two people lose their lives in circumstances such as this, it is important that the full facts of what happened are established and that any questions that are being asked are comprehensively answered.

"I have no doubt the organisers of the event will conduct a comprehensive investigation into what happened. Cork County Council is a lead sponsor of the event and I have no doubt that they will want a full account of what happened as well.

"It may be that Water Safety Ireland (WSI) will also be asking questions and wish to fully understand the facts and the circumstances of what happened. It is such a terrible tragedy."

Cork Co Council is a lead sponsor of the Ironman event and Mayor Councillor Frank O'Flynn said he wanted to see the report into the double tragedy.

He said strict safety precautions are taken with both the council and Ironman organisers committed to the safety of everyone involved.