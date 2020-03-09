Coronavirus: Three new cases in Republic as Northern Ireland schools undergo 'enhanced clean'

Three new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, it has been revealed.

It brings to 24 the total number of cases there, with 12 in Northern Ireland.

They included females from the west and south of the country in close contact with cases and a female healthcare worker from the south in close contact with a patient.

Belfast City council has announced the annual St Patrick's Day Parade in the city has been cancelled.

Mid Ulster football club Tandragee Rovers has confirmed a senior player has received a positive test result for the virus.

"We commend the actions of our player for self-isolating and getting tested as soon as he became aware that he had been in contact with a person who had also tested positive over the weekend.," said a spokesperson on Facebook.

They said their clubhouse has been closed for "a deep clean" and said they have also been in contact with the Mid Ulster Football League to pass on information.

"‪As a precautionary measure we have made the decision to cancel all senior and youth training until week commencing Monday March 23 and have got agreement from the relevant footballing authorities to suspend all of our senior and youth teams from all games for the next 2 weekends.," they said.

Meanwhile, Chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said: "I am very sorry to report a fifth patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died. I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

"The patient, who was being treated at the St Helier Hospital, was in their seventies and had underlying health conditions."

Health Minister Robin Swann issued an urgent statement on Monday evening giving an update on the spread of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland revealing one is a young person which has forced two schools to close for an "enhanced clean".

Mr Swann said the health service is prepared to deal with the virus.

"The First Minister and deputy First Minister and I have been in discussion with our counterparts across the UK at a Cobra ministerial meeting this morning to consider the scientific evidence which will guide us in our steps."

Mr Swann said there have been 222 tests in Northern Ireland, 12 of which have been positive.

Five positive cases were announced on Sunday night, two of which were travel-related following trips to Northern Italy, while the remaining three could be traced to previous cases that involved recent travel to the region.

"One of the three is a young person. The individual attends a school which is co-located with a primary school," Mr Swann said.

"PHA (Public Health Agency) is content that there is no public health risk to anyone attending either of the schools, however it understands as a precautionary measure both schools will be closing today to undertake an enhanced clean," he said.

The two schools affected are Newtownhamilton High School and primary school, which are located on the same site in Co Armagh.

The principal of Newtownhamilton High School, Neil Megaw, said the schools have been closed for the rest of the week as a precautionary measure.

He said: "The PHA has advised us that the risk to pupils and staff of the school is very low."

Co Antrim GAA club Naomh Gall said it has also been advised by the PHA to undertake a deep clean of its clubhouse after an adult member tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from holiday.

"They [PHA] are aware of the timeline of when he last attended the Clubhouse and all activities within the Club since then," said a spokesperson on Facebook.

"As a precautionary measure we have made the decision to cancel all training and games this week."

Meanwhile, the IFA (Irish Football Association) has set up a response group in collaboration with the NIFL in a joint approach towards the outbreak, where they plan to coordinate messaging to clubs, players and supporters.

They said they have made contact with the first case reported in the Mid-Ulster League and have made contact with the relevant parties.

Our health service is used to managing infections and we are well prepared to deal with this.

He said there are no known implications for Northern Ireland following the rise in cases in the Republic of Ireland.

At a press briefing in Dublin on Monday on the spread of Covid-19, Mr Varadkar said: “What we have seen from other countries and what we have seen from what is available at the moment, is that we could we could easily have 50 or 60% of our population contracting Covid-19.

“For the vast majority of the population this will be a mild illness and may even by asymptomatic. However, there will be a significant part of the population who will require critical care.”

He added: “A percentage that we don’t honestly know yet – it could be one per cent or three per cent – mortality.

“We just don’t know that with any degree of certainty. It is not the kind of thing we have seen in a very long time.”

Mr Varadkar said he thinks the Irish health system “will cope as best as possible”, but would struggle if the virus were to spread rapidly.

He added: “This won’t be an ordinary situation If you consider the numbers of people who could become very ill.. even if the health service was twice the size it is now we will struggle.”

He said 430 million euro will be allocated to provide additional staff and capacity in the health service to deal with the virus.

He said: “Money that would have been set aside for a hard Brexit is being put aside for Covid-19.”

Mr Varadkar said “conditionality will be waived” when it comes to people seeking sick pay if they have Covid-19.

“The whole objective here is that people who have symptoms and are told to stay at home will come forward and not fear doing so for economic reasons,” he added.

He said the Irish government has a plan in place if Covid-19 becomes a pandemic.

He said: “We have a pandemic plan but it needs to be updated and we will most likely have an updated plan by Friday.

“Bear in mind, we are already a few weeks behind the UK in terms of the spread of the virus.”

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said while Ireland remains in a containment phase, it will eventually move to a delay phase and then on to the mitigation phase.

He said: “Containment is about identifying and containing all cases no matter how mild. The delay phase will focus on minimising the spread of the virus.

“Ultimately, in mitigation phase, we prioritise the cases that are most unwell.”