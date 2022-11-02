Couple arrested for serious assault on nine-week-old baby girl

A man and a woman have been arrested in relation to an alleged assault on a then nine-week-old baby girl, who suffered serious head injuries at her home in Louth.

The infant is currently critically ill at Dublin’s Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

The couple, both aged in their 30s, were arrested separately yesterday at different times and are currently being questioned by specialist officers.

They are being held at Drogheda and Dundalk garda stations where they are being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A decision to release or charge them must be made today.

It is understood that the male suspect was arrested yesterday morning a number of hours before the woman was arrested.

He is being questioned in Drogheda while she is being questioned in Dundalk Garda Station.

The baby is being treated in hospital for what are described as very serious injuries.

The small child had a number of bruises on her body and the case was upgraded to a criminal investigation after the results of medical reports and initial interviews with the two adults were examined by the investigation team.

The incident happened at the baby’s home on September 13. It is understood the infant has two older siblings, but it is not known whether they were in the property when the incident occurred.

She was rushed to Temple Street Hospital in a critical condition after gardaí and emergency services were contacted.

Investigators quickly became concerned regarding the extent of the injuries the baby sustained and do not believe it was a result of an accident.

One line of enquiry is whether the baby was injured on the stairs of her home.

Gardaí have been working with child protection agency Tusla as part of the investigation.

In a statement at the time, Tusla said: “Any trauma or injury to a child is very difficult for the family and community. However, it’s not appropriate for Tusla to comment at this time, while all the facts are not known.

“When a child or family enters into a relationship with a public service such as Tusla, they are entitled to expect that information generated in that relationship is treated in confidence and remains private. This is critically important in the subject matters which Tusla is involved.”