Couple with young child can’t get an insurer to cover their thatched property

Eoin and Suzanne Darby with daughter Julia at their thatched house in Malahide which they can’t move into as they can’t get cover. Photo: Damien Eagers

A family who cannot move into their new thatched home because no insurance company will cover the property fear that the thousands of euro they spent renovating the house will all be for nothing.