Coveney set to be sent to Northern Ireland centenary church service in Armagh

Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney looks set to attend a church ceremony marking the centenary of Northern Ireland’s foundation in Armagh next month.

The Republic’s Cabinet is expected to decide on Tuesday to send a senior minister to the October 21 service in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland.

The Sunday Times sources reported that Mr Coveney or social protection minister, Heather Humphreys, will be the first choice to travel to the event.

It comes as it was confirmed the Irish President is to hold a seminar on the partition of Ireland a few weeks after the Armagh service to mark partition.

The academic discussion will include “a consideration of the road to the [Anglo-Irish] Treaty and its long-term implications”.

Mr Coveney recently confirmed the Irish government had been consulted about the president's invitation to the church service, but said there was no "clear advice" given on whether or not he should attend.

He added President Higgins had made his own decision, which had to be respected.

President Higgins’ seminar is part of his ‘Machnamh 100’ series, which he began in November 2020.

‘Machnamh’ translates into English as ‘Reflection’ and the series “seeks to recall, critique and reflect on the context and events of the War of Independence, the Civil War and partition,” said a spokesperson for the president.

Yesterday Charlie Flanagan, a former Irish minister for foreign affairs, said his government’s handling of President Higgins’ invitation had been bungled.

The Fine Gael TD said the cross-border row over Mr Higgins’ refusal to join the Queen at the ecumenical service was a setback for reconciliation.

However, Sinn Fein is opposed to the Irish government’s attendance, along with a small number of Fianna Fail backbenchers and the Social Democrats, whose co-leader Roisin Shortall said: “My view is that it’s not appropriate for us to be formally represented at an event to mark partition and the establishment of Northern Ireland.

“Separately, it would be helpful if the earlier communication of the president’s views could be clarified. However, overall I think it’s time to move on.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the president’s decision to reject the invite to the Armagh event “set back north-south relations”. He said it was a poor reflection on the outreach from unionists.

Meanwhile, SDLP deputy leader, Nichola Mallon confirmed on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme that her party will be organising its own centenary events. She had told the same programme earlier this year the party would be planning events.

“We’re actually engaging in a lot of conversations around the centenary as part of our ‘New Ireland’ commission,” she said.

She also noted that party members such as Claire Hanna MP had already attended a centenary event held by the Presbyterian Church and that the SDLP had not received an invitation to next month’s Armagh event, but leader Colm Eastwood would consider attending if the invitation comes.