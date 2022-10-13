Creeslough explosion: Donegal football club Finn Harps release memorial match programme and will donate sales to fundraising effort

The image of Finn Harp's programme set to raise funds for Creeslough Credit: Finn Harps Twitter

Co Donegal football team Finn Harps have announced a fundraising drive for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy during their upcoming fixture against Dundalk FC on Friday.

The team posted on social media confirming their evening fixture at Finn Park will include money raised through programme sales and other monetary donations will also be collected.

The programmes – which have a special memorial cover – will raise money for the fund established to help the victims and families of those affected.

Ten people lost their lives in the blast last Friday, with several more injured in hospital.

A GoFundMe page set up in the aftermath has so far raised over £350,000 to help the families of the deceased and injured. Other individual fundraising efforts have also been set up.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In their post, Finn Harps posted a poignant image of the programme cover which features the names of all those who died alongside an image of a child holding a balloon.

They wrote: “Programme cover for tomorrow's clash with Dundalk FC.

“All proceeds from the programme will be donated to the fund for victims of the Creeslough tragedy. There will also be a bucket collection on match night.thank

“Programmes will be available online and from Finn Park.”