Creeslough explosion: Vigil held for ten victims of Co Donegal tragedy

Firefighters leave the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

(Top left to right) Hugh Kelly (59), Robert Garwe (50), Jessica Gallagher (24), (Middle) Leona Harper (14), (top right) James O'Flaherty (48) (Bottom left to right) Martina Martin (49), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O'Donnell (39) and her 13-year-old James Monaghan, Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5)

Parents hugged their children and people carried candles at a vigil for those affected by the explosion at a service station in Ireland that has left 10 people dead and eight people injured.

At the end of the vigil on Sunday evening, held at the top of the Co Donegal town of Milford, the crowd sang an Irish language hymn, A Mhuire Mhathair.

Hot drinks and biscuits were handed out afterwards, as people gathered to process the news in the aftermath of the tragedy.

On Sunday, the Gardai also officially confirmed the identities of the 10 victims killed in the petrol station blast; four men, three women, two teenagers, and a child, a five-year-old girl who had popped into the shop with her father to buy her mum a birthday cake.

The deceased include 5-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 13-year-old James Monaghan and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Among the dead was also 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 39-year-old Catherine O Donnell, 48-year-old James O Flaherty, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and 59-year-old Hugh Kelly.

With the identities of the victims being revealed, a number of local politicians expressed their thoughts and prayers with those killed.

Health Minister Robin Swann led the local tributes and also praised the emergency services from Northern Ireland who attended the scene to offer assistance.

Personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance assisted those from the Republic of Ireland at the scene.

“I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives at Creeslough. Our hearts go out to all those affected and to the wider community,” Mr Swann said.

“I pay tribute to the crews from Northern Ireland who answered the call from across the border and brought their expertise and experience to the incident.

“The words of gratitude to the NI personnel that have been expressed by the Taoiseach and his Government colleagues are very much appreciated.

“Cross-border co-operation has long been a daily reality on this island and there are established protocols in place for mutual aid.

“The assistance provided on Friday was about neighbours rushing to support neighbours at their time of need. They would do the same for us in a heartbeat if the situation was reversed.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan described the news as “devastating” with UUP MLA Steve Aiken writing: “All of our thoughts & prayers are for all of the victims, their families, their friends & the community of Cresslough during these terrible times.”

Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden replied to a picture of 5-year-old Shauna Garwe, writing: “Beautiful girl. Heartbreaking for her family, friends, community & Ireland. My thoughts & love with you all.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton added: “Ten lives so cruelly cut short. May the comfort and prayers from across the world carry the bereaved families and the Creeslough community over the time ahead.”

His party colleague Deborah Erskine wrote: “Absolutely heartbreaking. We continue to pray for their families and the community of Creeslough as they mourn. Remembering our emergency services also. A devastating tragedy.”

Portrush RNLI said: “Portrush RNLI wish to express our deepest sympathies to the heartbroken families and entire community of Creeslough, Donegal. We are thinking of the community and voluntary responders and emergency services working in deeply difficult circumstances.”

In an updated statement the Irish police said: “The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off. These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place.

“A total of 10 fatalities have been confirmed arising from this fatal explosion. The remains of the deceased are at Letterkenny University Hospital where State Post Mortems have commenced under the direction of Dr. Heidi Okkers, Assistant State Pathologist. These Post Mortems will continue over the next few days. Results will not be released for operational reasons.

“One male in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital, Dublin. The 7 other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

“The 10 fatalities included four men, three women, two teenagers (one male and one female) and one younger female child. Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the families and are continuing to provide support and information.”