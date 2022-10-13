Creeslough tragedy: 12-year-old Hamish pays emotional tribute to his dad and ‘great man’ James O’Flaherty

James O'Flaherty (48), one of the 10 victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough

The third funeral for victims of the Creeslough tragedy took place in Derrybeg yesterday, with the son of James O’Flaherty paying tribute to his dad.

Mr O’Flaherty (49) was originally from Sydney, Australia, but had settled in the seaside town of Dunfanaghy with his wife Tracey and son Hamish (12).

At the end of the funeral Mass, his son said his father was a “great man who worked very hard and very long each day”.

“He wore a jacket with a huge paint stain on it from leaning on a wall where the paint was still wet — he wore it everywhere,” Hamish added.

He also reminded people to “be grateful for families because they will not be there for ever”.

At the outset of the service, Fr Brian O Fearraigh expressed his deepest sympathies and said the community would be “a source of strength and a source of comfort during these difficult times” for the O’Flaherty family.

He added: “We are here to celebrate and give thanks to God for the beautiful gift of James O’Flaherty’s life.

“I hope and pray that his wife and son find comfort not only in those who are gathered inside and outside the church but also in those who have sent you messages of support.

“Know that you are not alone in your sadness and grief. We are with you, we support you.”

Speaking outside the church, Irish President Michael D Higgins said Hamish showed “courage and strength” when paying tribute to his father.

“They have a very heavy burden of grief to carry. There isn’t any point in saying it is anything other than that,” he added.

“It is very inspirational that not just the people of Donegal but people all over Ireland and abroad have all been responding and are able to reveal their feelings of how their heart has been breaking.

“How could anybody not be moved by the courage and love Hamish showed [when] speaking of his father and Tracey?

“I think it is important to recognise that when a terrible disaster like this happens, it doesn’t weigh only on those who have lost their lives, the injured, or their families.

“I think it’s a lesson to everybody to see how a community can initially be numb with the tragedy, and then the way they are able to respond. There was hardly anybody that couldn’t be stunned by the magnitude of what happened. What is great is the way the public responded.”

Mr Higgins also thanked the emergency services, including units from Northern Ireland, for their rapid response to the blast.

“It shows that what we share and our immediate human instincts of wanting to respond and assist. These know no borders, and that’s the way it should be. Building what we can do and share together is the way to go,” he said.

“Very often the instincts of the heart and spirit are what is important, rather than words.”

In his homily, Fr O Fearraigh said we must remind ourselves that “togetherness is key” in difficult times.

He continued by naming the other nine victims of the explosion, emphasising how the community had come together.

The incident “didn’t just hit Tracey and Hamish, but all of us at the core of our being”, he said, adding: “We are dismantling the boundaries between life and death. Death is not the end.

“James’s life is not ended now, but rather changed. You can still be close to James, and James is close to you.”

James’s brother John could not be present at the funeral but was watching online.

Fr John Joe Duffy, the parish priest at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, was at the service.

Mourners from Dunfanaghy, Creeslough, the surrounding areas and all around Ireland travelled to the church to pay their respects, with many of them standing outside.

People lined the streets as Mr O’Flaherty’s coffin was carried into the building, followed by his family.

Fr O Fearraigh described the father-of-one as a committed colleague, a dear friend and an amazing father.

“He was a man who had high morals, strong traits and values that he shared with his late father. He was a man of honour,” he said.

Mr O’Flaherty was also described as a family man who “showered his loving son and loving wife with hugs and kisses every day”. “James lived for Hamish and Tracey. You were inseparable as a family,” the priest told mourners.

Mr O’Flaherty, who loved to play golf, once said to Tracey, “why would I play golf when I can spend my time with you?”, the service heard.

His support for her — from reading through every essay she handed in for college, to his work inside and outside the family home — and his signature omelettes were all shared with mourners.

Tracey and James met when they were living in Paris, where the family spent their Easter holidays this year.

Symbols brought up during the Mass included Flying Solo, a book by Roald Dahl that James and Hamish were reading together before he died.

A Dairy Milk bar was also bought up to symbolise the sweet tooth that made Mr O’Flaherty’s eat almost all of Tracey’s birthday cake one year.

As the Mass ended, the coffin was carried out of the church and taken for burial at Magheragallon Cemetery.