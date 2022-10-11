Creeslough tragedy: Designer (24) who was due to start new life in NI to be buried today

Fashion graduate Jessica among first victims of petrol station explosion to be laid to rest

A young woman who had planned to start a new life in Belfast yesterday will be instead buried today, as the first of the funerals for the Creeslough explosion victims takes place.

Ten people, aged from five to 59, were killed in the explosion at a petrol station shop in the Co Donegal village on Friday.

Requiem masses for Jessica Gallagher (24), and Martin McGill (49) will take place today in the local St Michael’s Church.

Jessica, the daughter of Bernadette and Anthony Gallagher, was a fashion design and marketing graduate.

She recently took up a position as a fashion designer in Belfast and was visiting her boyfriend Conor McFadden’s apartment on top of the filling station when the explosion occurred.

He remains in a serious condition in St James’s Hospital in Dublin where he is being treated for extensive burns he suffered in the incident.

Jessica’s funeral is due to take place at 11am, followed at 2pm by the funeral of Martin McGill (49), who was a carer for his mother Mary.

Yesterday, Jessica’s aunt spoke of the young fashion designer's pride and love for the Co Donegal village where she died with nine others in the horrific blast at a filling station.

Jessica Gallagher

Dolores Gallagher said her niece has been due to start her new job in Belfast on Monday.

"On behalf of the entire family, we wanted to thank very much the neighbours in the locality in Creeslough who have been unbelievably kind and generous with their offers of help and the tactful way that everyone has been so supportive, including those other poor people who have been bereaved or have injured family members and loved ones and still managed to find the courage and strength to make contact to offer condolences," she told Highland Radio yesterday.

"So, on behalf of the entire family, I'd like to thank everyone for that.

"Jessica was, as the photograph shows, the most beautiful young woman. She was very artistic, she qualified as a fashion designer. She was to start finally her job as a fashion designer today.

"Today was the day she was starting her new professional life as a fashion designer in Belfast and she had just finished her first commission.

"She was so proud of and loved her locality, she loved Creeslough so much. And when she was a student in Paris, one of her assignments was to work on something from home and she produced a beautiful picture of Muckish (Co Donegal mountain) in the moonlight.

"We took her remains home yesterday in the moonlight."

Yesterday, the King extended his condolences to the people of Ireland following the "appallingly tragic" explosion.

In a message to the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, Charles said he and the Queen Consort “were filled with immense sadness” when they heard of the tragedy.

"We remember with the greatest fondness meeting people from across Donegal when we visited in 2016 and the strong sense of community that exists there,” Charles said.

"However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy, together with yourself and the people of Ireland."

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, visited Creeslough yesterday. He said he was "stunned by the tragic and horrific" explosion.

"I wanted to come here to express my concern, my love for the people here and also our deep gratitude to so many people who helped particularly on Friday evening and on Saturday to try to do what they could to recover, to rescue and to comfort all of those who are grieving or were injured," he said.

The primate from nearby Derry said seeing the "empty shell" of the service station and adjoining buildings conjured the emptiness in the community.

"Words are really not enough, sometimes you just have to be here and be present, and that's what I've been trying to do," he said.

"Just looking up there at that building, which I think many of us would have visited many times when we're down in this very beautiful part of the world, just to see the empty shell that's there, for me, it conjures up the emptiness that there must be in so many homes, in schools, in workplaces and in the community that empty space."

A member of An Garda Siochana lays flowers she was given by a member of the public at the scene of the explosion

Meanwhile, gardaí have brought in a team of international experts in blast analysis to examine the scene of the explosion.

The expert crew is believed to have arrived in the Republic yesterday and will be brought to the scene of the blast at the apartment and filling station complex today.

Senior sources have said the expert team will be trying to help investigators establish the precise origin of the explosion by analysing the blast damage.

They will also be trying to confirm why so much devastating damage was caused, and if a gas leak could be responsible for the incident in which 10 people died and eight were injured, one seriously.

Rubble removed from the site is also being retained at a location near the village for further technical and forensic examination.

This includes material removed by locals in the immediate aftermath of the explosion as they tried to rescue people trapped in the debris.

“This will have to be sifted through to find anything which might help establish the cause of the explosion. Everything from pipework and boilers will need to be recovered to build a better picture of what happened just after 3pm last Friday,” the senior source said.

“At the end of the more immediate concerns, such as helping the grieving to have funerals, there will be eight families looking for answers as to what caused the explosion, and investigators are determined to answer that question for them,” they added.

Work began yesterday on sealing up the site of the apartments and filling station so that investigators could work in the contained area.

Heavy machinery was brought in to erect a large barrier with sheets of wood supported by pre-cast concrete supports.

It was expected the road outside the site could then be reopened to allow traffic through the village again.

Tomorrow James O’Flaherty (48) from Dunfanaghy will be laid to rest after his funeral mass at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg.