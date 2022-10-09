Creeslough tragedy: ‘I knew some of those children — this is unfair, it is unreal,’ says priest

Father John Joe Duffy speaking to the media in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Picture by Brian Lawless

Father John Joe Duffy was reduced to tears as he recalled praying over the bodies of the 10 people, including children, who died in Friday’s explosion at a petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Alongside other clergy, Fr Duffy stood solemnly as the bodies of four men, three women, two teenagers and a girl of primary school age were recovered from the rubble.

“I was there to pray over them. I knew some of those children through their school and the parish,” he said, his voice quaking. “This is unfair, it is unreal.”

As he prayed, hundreds of rescue workers, residents, gardaí, and other emergency responders fell silent — and did so each time a body was removed from the scene.

“I stood there with those who died and just prayed. Those present, including the rescuers, joined with us and together we prayed for those who had died, we prayed for the family members who are grieving a loss, and we prayed too for the rescue teams to be safe,” Fr Duffy said.

“I saw people in the emergency services, men and women, who were brought to tears.”

In total, the Clondahorkey and Dunfanaghy based priest has lost nine of his parishioners in the tragedy and in the days ahead will likely have to assist in multiple funerals.

“I am not even thinking about that right now,” he said.

“Most of the people involved are from or living in this community. I have lost nine people from within this parish.”

Fr Duffy knows the days and weeks ahead will be tough and he said he did not sleep a wink on Friday night.

He has spent the past two days standing by when the bodies were removed and meeting the families of the dead.

“I had a presence throughout the night, and I wanted to be there to meet all the families.

“There are no words for those who have been bereaved other than to be present with them. To hug people. To be there for them.

“I wanted to be there when the deceased were being taken out. It has been difficult to see the families coming and identifying their loved ones.

“What was even more heartbreaking was families standing there throughout the night not knowing where their loved ones were, if they were inside or outside. They were holding on to hope they would be found alive.”

When he arrived at the scene on Friday he saw local people wading through the debris and risking their lives to try and save their friends and neighbours.

“There were a number of people who came out alive as well. Those local responders who rushed in at the start when the business was in a dangerous state are to be credited.

“They risked their own lives going in there, let’s not shy away from that. More explosions could have taken place. But the natural reaction was to save lives and people did save lives,” Fr Duffy said.

Those who have lost loved ones have wept in his arms, but he said they are “comforted by the support of the community and by the people gathering to pray and help”.

“One of the parents of one of the young people who died said to me in his grief: ‘How can we thank these people for what they are doing for us?’ Their hearts are shattered.

“There is a numbness and with that numbness is the shocking reality of what we are facing.”