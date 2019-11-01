Cyclist dies after being struck by lorry in Dublin

The road was closed to traffic and diversions put in place (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has died after his bike collided with a lorry in Dublin city.

Gardai are investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Friday at approximately 8.30am on the South Circular Road at the junction of Bulfin Road.

The cyclist was fatally injured and his body remained at the scene for a period of time on Friday morning, the lorry driver was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any motorists who may have been on the South Circular Road between 8:15am - 8:45am, who may have dash cam footage to assist Gardaí in relation to this Fatal RTC. Contact Kevin Street on 01 6669400, Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 1, 2019

The scene of the incident was preserved for the arrival of the Garda forensic collision investigators to carry out examinations and the road was closed to traffic and diversions put in place.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been on the South Circular Road between 8.15am – 8.45am who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Kevin Street on 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

