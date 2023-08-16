Cyclist dies after crash with car in Co Clare

Gardai appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward (Niall Carson/PA)

A male cyclist has died following a crash which also involved a car in Co Clare.

Gardai responded to the incident which occurred shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday on the N67 near Baunmore.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed. No other serious injuries were reported.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and have requested a forensic examination of the scene.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 in the Baunmore area between 12pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush garda station on 065 9080550, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.