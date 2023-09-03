Cyclist killed following collision with car

Irish police have appealed for information over a fatal road collision in Co Kerry (Niall Carson/PA)

A cyclist has died following a collision with a car in Co Kerry.

Emergency services attended the scene on the Killorglin to Cromane Road where the crash occurred on Sunday.

The male cyclist, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will take place.

A woman, aged in her 20s, has been arrested.

The road is currently closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Irish police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.