Dad of McGinley children found dead in Co Dublin home urges parents to 'cuddle your kids and tell them you love them when you can'

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and little sister Carla McGinley (3) pictured with their parents Deirdre and Andrew (Photo: McGinley family)

The Co Dublin father of three children who lost their lives at the weekend has said "every breath is a struggle" and urged parents to cuddle your children and "tell them you love as often as you can".

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and little sister Carla McGinley (3) were found dead in their home at Parsons Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin, last Friday evening.

The entire community has rallied around to show their support to the families after the deaths.

Grieving father Andrew McGinley released a statement through An Garda Siochana on Tuesday.

"There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish," he said.

"Every breath is a struggle.

"Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

"The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive."

He signed the statement: "Andrew".

Andrew McGinley with his children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3)

Gardai have not been able to interview Dublin-based nurse Deirdre Morley whose three children were found dead at their home.

Ms Morley, aged in her 40s, remained last night in Tallaght Hospital, where she was being treated after a suspected overdose four days ago.

She is expected to recover, after being found wandering in a disoriented state near a graveyard on Friday evening shortly before the bodies of the children were discovered.

"She has still not been deemed medically fit to be interviewed, but is expected to survive," a senior source said.

"Gardai are conducting a massive investigation to collect evidence and gather a large number of witness statements, all of which can then be put to this woman when she is deemed medically fit to be questioned."

Meanwhile, pupils who attend the same school that two of the three tragic siblings went to have been offered psychological support.

Floral tributes outside the house

Yesterday, the boys' school, Scoil Chrónáin in Rathcoole, said it was "deeply saddened" by the sudden deaths of the children.

"It is a tragedy for our community," said a spokesperson.

"Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the McGinley and Morley families and all their friends."

Speaking about the two boys, she added that Conor was a pupil in Room Three while Darragh attended Room One.

"They were both wonderful boys and it was a pleasure to have them in our school. They will be greatly missed by all who knew them," she said.

"Offers of support have been pouring in and are really appreciated. Our school has implemented our critical incident management plan.

"Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Services (NEPS) have been with us over the weekend and will continue to support and advise us in the coming days."

NEPS psychologists work with both primary and post-primary schools to offer support in the areas of learning, behavioural, social and emotional development.

The statement added that the school would remain open and asked that people respect the need for privacy.

Carla attended the Happy Feet nursery in Rathcoole and staff members from the crèche and primary school attended a tribute Mass for the children over the weekend.

South Dublin County Council opened a Book of Condolences in the wake of the tragedy at the town hall in Belgard Square North in Tallaght for members of the public wishing to pay their respects.