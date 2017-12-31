'Danger to life' warning as Storm Dylan surges into Northern Ireland BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Northern Ireland has been warned to brace itself for 80mph winds and "danger to life" as Storm Dylan surges northwards. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/danger-to-life-warning-as-storm-dylan-surges-into-northern-ireland-36447322.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article36447323.ece/bbb74/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-1e56b52a-f826-4612-acad-ee65479b39f1_I1.jpg

Northern Ireland has been warned to brace itself for 80mph winds and "danger to life" as Storm Dylan surges northwards.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for many parts of the region throughout New Year's Eve.

There have been no reports of any major damage or flooding in the Republic of Ireland where Storm Dylan raged overnight.

Met Eireann said the strongest recorded gust so far was 124kph (77mph) at Malin Head.

As the storm heads towards Northern Ireland weather forecasters have warned of very strong winds, particularly in counties Antrim, Londonderry, Tyrone and Down.

"There will probably be some damage to buildings such as tiles blown from roofs, with flying debris likely with the possibility of injuries or danger to life," the Met Office said.

Members of the public in coastal areas have been warned that large waves are likely.

Longer journey times and cancellations are also expected as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

Some roads and bridges may close. There is also a good chance of power cuts, the Met Office said.

Gusts of 55mph-65mph are expected for many parts of the region and a short period of gusts of 70mph-80mph for some places.

The winds are expected to ease in the early afternoon.