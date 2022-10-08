‘Darkest of days for Donegal’: Girl (5) and her father among 10 victims of petrol station explosion

Emergency services ‘do not expect any more casualties’Priest says ‘tsunami of grief’ has hit communityGP from Belfast says scene was ‘just like a bomb’Taoiseach to travel to Donegal after 'unspeakable tragedy’NI political leaders tell of shock and offer prayersAccidental gas leak thought to be most likely cause of disaster

A woman hands out drinks and food to emergency services at the scene of the Applegreen service station explosion (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Emergency services at the scene at Applegreen service station located in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal where multiple injuries have been reported after a explosion. Picture date: Friday October 7, 2022.

Emergency services at the scene at Applegreen service station located in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal where multiple injuries have been reported after a explosion. Picture date: Friday October 7, 2022.

Emergency services personnel from both sides of the border were working under floodlights through the night. Photo: Mark Condren

An aerial view of the devastation in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photo: NW Newspix

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where seven people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Ten people have died after an explosion at a Co Donegal petrol station which police believe was a tragic accident.

Fatalities are understood to include a five-year-old girl who was being accompanied by her father, as well as a teenage boy and his mother, and another teenage girl.

Gardai do not expect the death toll to rise further.

A search and recovery operation had continued through the night for “further fatalities” amid the debris of the Applegreen service station.

Local priest Fr John Joe Duffy said the community was dealing with ‘a tsunami of grief’.

Political leaders described it as one of Ireland’s darkest days.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is to travel to Donegal. He said the “entire nation is shocked” at the “unspeakable tragedy”.

In Northern Ireland, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill were among those offering prayers.

A gas leak is thought to be the most likely cause of the blast which destroyed the village’s only shop, as well as apartments overhead, on Friday afternoon.

This afternoon gardai confirmed the death toll had reached 10.

A woman hands out drinks and food to emergency services at the scene of the Applegreen service station explosion (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Superintendent David Kelly of Milford garda station said: "This is a tragedy for our community. There are families left devastated.

"I want to offer, on behalf of myself and my colleagues that attended the scene, our very sincere condolences.

"I would like say as well, and forgive me if I get a bit emotional because you are dealing with the public.

"At this point in time, we have to keep an open mind in how we investigate this but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident.

"That said being a garda, I have to take a holistic and overall viewpoint, but that's where we are going at the moment.

"We are following certain investigative angles but for operational reasons, I am not going in to that."

Earlier, gardai said four bodies had been recovered overnight. Three deaths were confirmed on Friday night.

Up to 30 people are believed to have been injured, some severely. Eight people were taken to hospital.

Emergency services from Northern Ireland have helped with the rescue operation. Assisted by local volunteers, emergency teams had worked through the night to reach people still trapped in the debris. Sniffer dogs drafted in from Belfast were also assisting with the search.

Read more Michelle O’Neill extends prayers to all affected by fatal Donegal petrol station explosion

The blast happened at 3.20pm on Friday. Such was the ferocity of the explosion, it was heard several kilometres away.

It collapsed the roof of the two-storey apartments and blanketed the forecourt in rubble and glass. The site includes a petrol station, shop, deli counter, post office and a hairdresser.

At the time of the explosion, there were groups of schoolchildren inside.

An aerial view of the devastation in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photo: NW Newspix

Local GP Dr Paul Stewart arrived at the scene an hour after the explosion.

"I grew up in Belfast during the Troubles and it was just like a bomb," Dr Stewart told RTE. "There were blocks thrown a hundred yards away from the scene. The whole front of the building collapsed... and the roof of the first floor collapsed down into the shop. It's a miracle they got anyone out. Eight people were transferred to hospital."

Dr Stewart said there were five or six people "who didn't come home" to families last night who were "sitting there praying that they will come home but deep down knowing they probably wouldn't".

He added: "This is going to take months if not years to get on top of this. The work is really only starting now. There are going to be heartbroken families. We're going to be dealing with this for years."

Prayers were said this morning in the local church for the families. Fr Duffy asked the congregation gathered at St Michael's Church to pray for all those suffering.

“Dear friends, let us continue to support each other and it is with each other’s support that we will chart a way through the tsunami of grief that is hitting us at this time,” he said.

Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian, who is from Co Antrim, visited the scene last night.

He said: “Yesterday was the darkest day in Donegal. It was with utter disbelief that I heard the news of the devastating explosion at a filling station in Cresslough. I am deeply saddened at the loss of life and at the extent of injuries caused.”

A special Mass was held at St Michael’s church in Creeslough

The Taoiseach, who is to visit the scene, described it as the “darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country”.

"I think the entire nation is shocked at what has happened, it's an unspeakable tragedy. Our thoughts and our payers, our hearts go out to the people of Creeslough," he told reporters in Cork.

"To the families of those who have lost their lives and who have been injured, and to the entire community who are numbed and shocked by what has happened.

"It's very very difficult to comprehend as people go about their daily lives, that something like this could happen in the middle of the day.

"It's been extraordinarily difficult and traumatic for people as they've had long waits, huge anxiety and stress, waiting for news of their loved ones.”

Mr Martin thanked emergency services from both sides of the border who have helped in the search and rescue effort.

"Our emergency services from health, firefighting, gardai, right across the board, all across the north-west, and particularly our colleagues in Northern Ireland, fire service and ambulance who came willingly and very quickly to the aid of those impacted by this,” he added.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney said it was “such a dark day for Ireland”.

Irish president Michael D Higgins said: “This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.”

Political leaders in Northern Ireland sent their prayers to those affected.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, in his speech at the DUP conference, said: “I want to express our sympathies to those families who have been bereaved in the tragic events in Donegal yesterday afternoon and those injured as a result of this explosion are foremost in our thoughts.

“We assure the people of Cresslough of our collective prayers and want them to know that they will continue to be in our thoughts in the days ahead.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said: “I am shocked and heartbroken by the sheer scale of the loss of life and injuries following yesterday’s tragic incident in Creeslough in County Donegal. My thoughts and prayers are firstly with all those families who have lost a loved one. I commend the efforts of all those involved in the emergency services north and south, all those local people and others who volunteered to help rescue people who were trapped and to recover the victims.

“I commend also the people of Creeslough and the wider community of Donegal which is already pulling together at this sad time to comfort all those who have lost a loved on or who have suffered as a result of this terrible tragedy.

“Today is a day for grief and mourning, for people to come together in solidarity with those coming to terms with loss and injury.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was “terrible news” and his thoughts and prayers are with the people of Cresslough, the victims and their families.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: "The news coming from Creeslough is increasingly horrific. God bless those poor people.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “My thoughts are with those affected by the terrible events in Cresslough.”

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Meanwhile, stories of panic and heartbreak were emerging from the scene.

The mother of a child believed to be trapped inside described how she was originally told her daughter was dead, only to be told later that it was not her daughter who had been found near the entrance of the shop and she remains missing.

The distraught woman paced up and down past the garda cordon trying to ask each passing emergency service person if they had news of her child.

She stood for hours in the cold, waiting to know if her child was dead or alive.

She told the Irish Independent she had rung all the hospitals seeking information but the teenager had not been transported to Letterkenny, Altnagelvin or Sligo hospitals.

The woman said she had to tell her husband first that their daughter was dead and to make his way to Letterkenny hospital where she believed her remains had been taken.

She then had to tell him she was not dead but missing and to search for her among the injured in the hospital.

Amid the chaos, the family of another woman was told she had been found conscious in the forecourt and was on her way to hospital, only to later be told it was not her and she was ­unaccounted for.

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Helicopters airlifted survivors from the scene, and ambulances ferried the injured and the dead to Letterkenny Hospital.

Manager of Letterkenny Hospital Sean Murphy said it was an "unbelievably tragic and sad day" for the community and county.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Murphy said eight people were brought to the hospital, one of whom was transferred to a specialist unit in Dublin, while a number of people were also treated at the scene yesterday.

He paid tribute to the work of staff at the hospital, as well as community and care services in the area, adding: "People just responded so well, families were so understanding at such a tragic time."

He said they did admit a number of children.

The blast came out of the blue on a bright autumn afternoon when locals and visitors to the glamping site across the road would normally have been milling around the busy community hub.

Emergency services from both sides of the border worked under floodlights through the night to try to locate and rescue those feared still trapped inside.

Emergency services at the scene at Applegreen service station located in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal where multiple injuries have been reported after a explosion. Picture date: Friday October 7, 2022.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service sent a specialist rescue team along with specialist officers to the scene.

Deputy chief fire officer Paul Harper said: “This is a tragic time for the people and community of Cresslough and the surrounding areas.”

He added: “Our thoughts remain with those who have been injured and the community as they recover and grieve. We are also thinking of our colleagues in Donegal Fire Service who led this response and the other emergency responders who assisted at the scene.”

The Northern Ireland Air ambulance and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) are also providing assistance, as well as the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo.

NIAS chief executive, Michael Bloomfield, said: “All emergency and rescue personnel involved yesterday will have returned, or will return, home with heavy hearts, broken for those whose lives they could not save.

"Over the coming days and weeks, we will reach out and provide whatever support is necessary. But most of all, our thoughts will be with the people of Creeslough as they come to terms with the events of yesterday.”

The service station and adjoining post office is run by the well-known and respected Lafferty family.

Large parts of the facade of the upstairs apartment complex were ripped off during the explosion, and the roof collapsed, along with the roof of the service station, while several cars were damaged by masonry propelled by the force of the blast.

Inside the apartments ­passers-by could see beds and pictures hanging from walls.

Adrian MacAuley from Londonderry owns an apartment behind the petrol station.

"The place seems to be devastated," he told the BBC. "Our thoughts are with anybody that was injured in it because Creeslough is a fantastic community.”

One man who lives just a kilometre from the scene said he was thrown from his seat as he worked at his desk.

“I couldn’t believe the power of it and I didn’t know what had happened. We drove into town and it was just carnage,” he said.

Irish Agriculture Minister and Fianna Fail TD for Donegal Charlie McConalogue said: "The scenes from the event are reminiscent of the images from the Troubles years ago, in terms of the scene on the ground and the damage and the debris."

Local Sinn Féin politician Pearse Doherty said the community in Creeslough "will be forever changed".

Applegreen managing director Fiona Matthews extended the firm’s sympathies last night.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn the devastating news that lives have been lost in today’s tragic incident at Applegreen Creeslough in Co Donegal. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased, those who have been injured, and the wider Creeslough community,” she said.

“Creeslough is a small village and the supermarket and Applegreen outlet operated by our local partners there are at the heart of the community. Like the rest of Ireland, tonight we stand in solidarity with that community.”