Daughter's plea over Lisburn man missing in Galway for a month

Kevin McGrath was last seen in Galway city early last month

The daughter of a missing Co Antrim man has issued an emotional plea to help find her vulnerable father, who disappeared in Galway four weeks ago.

Kevin McGrath (63) moved to Rahoon, Galway, from his home town of Lisburn 35 years ago.

He was last seen in Galway's Eyre Square in early October.

It is not known what Mr McGrath was last seen wearing but he is described as being approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with his bottom front teeth missing.

He has blue eyes, grey hair and a beard.

It is believed that he may have travelled to Northern Ireland, and both the PSNI and An Garda Siochana have issued appeals to help find him.

His daughter Claire McGrath spoke to the Belfast Telegraph as she made her way to Ireland from her home in Mexico in a desperate bid to locate him.

She explained that the only family her father has in Ireland, north or south, is his brother, who lives in a residential care home in Lisburn and she believes that is the only place he could have gone to.

Before his disappearance Mr McGrath was renting a property in Galway, but following a Garda appeal to find him the landlord of the premises informed them that he had left the accommodation.

He left three bags of his belongings in Galway's Kennedy's Bar on October 10 and returned once or twice for a change of clothes, but since then Mr McGrath has not been seen.

"I believe he is in a homeless situation if he's still around Galway," stated Ms McGrath.

"The Garda are going through the CCTV to try and trace when exactly was the last time he was seen and what he was wearing.

"The landlord said that [my father] had said he was either going to go north or he might go north. The only remaining family he has would be his brother, who lives in residential care in Lisburn.

"He would stay with his brother's wife every time he goes north to Lisburn. I was home in June and I saw my father when he was staying in my aunt's house in Lisburn. That's the only place he stays.

"If he has no home or no accommodation that's the only place he would go."

His daughter added that her father has not disappeared before and is even more concerned for his wellbeing as the last time he collected his benefits was on October 10.

"He collected his weekly welfare from the post office in Galway and he hasn't been there for three weeks, so we know something is wrong," she added.

A Garda spokeswoman said in a statement: "Gardai in Galway and Kevin's family are anxious to locate him and are seeking anyone with information to contact Galway Garda station on 091-538000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

If you have seen Mr McGrath or have any information, you can also contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1954/051119.