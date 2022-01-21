Dead man ‘propped up by two other men in attempt to collect pension at Carlow post office’

Gardai investigating shocking incident in Carlow

A dead man was brought to a post office this morning in an attempt to collect his pension in one of the most bizarre incidents that gardaí have ever seen.

The shocking incident in which the deceased male was propped up by two other men happened at the post office on Staplestown Road in Carlow town.

Staff at the post office immediately became suspicious and contacted emergency services and gardaí rushed to the scene.

No money was handed over and it is understood that the deceased man is well known to the two men who moved his body.

A local woman living beside the post office told how her daughter witnessed two men carrying a man into the shop.

“She was leaving my house at the time and said the man looked unwell as his feet were dragging the ground,” she said.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said there was a queue outside of the post office at the time.

“It’s a small shop and you’re only allowed three at a time with social distancing. People were in shock as they thought he was after having a heart attack,” she said.

“I feel awful for the staff. They’ve suffered so many robberies over the years, they’re worn out. I’ve a 12 year old daughter and I’m trying to explain to her what happened and sure where do you start. It’s awful.”

Gardaí confirmed they were investigating.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of an elderly male in the Carlow area this morning, Friday 21st January 2022,” a spokesman said.

“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

“A post mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.”

Mayor of Carlow, Fianna Fáil Councillor Ken Murnane, expressed shock at the news.

“I heard there was a commotion in the post office,” he said this evening.

"I go by there all the time and it’s a very busy post office – normally there’d be a queue out the door there.

"I was absolutely shocked to hear about what happened.

"I cannot believe anyone would do something like that. It beggars belief, I’m just shocked.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Fergal Byrne said “The whole town is in shock.

“The man who passed away was a nice man by all accounts and someone who caused no offence to anyone.

“The staff in the shop are very shook up from it. I’d like to offer my sympathies to the man’s family also. It’s a bizarre and upsetting situation.”

Independent councillor John Cassin said the bizarre news has left the local community stunned.

“People are just shocked,” he said. “I don’t even know what to say.”