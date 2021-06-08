Deirdre Morley committed to mental hospital after examination determines she’s still suffering from mental disorder

Deirdre Morley pictured with her husband Andrew McGinley and children; Conor, Darragh and Carla

Deirdre Morley, who was found not guilty of murdering her children by reason of insanity, has been committed to the Central Mental Hospital.

At a brief hearing today at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said that following the jury verdict last month, he requested Mrs Morley be examined.

The court heard that examination had been carried out by Dr Ronan Mullaney, a consultant forensic psychiatrist.

“I have received the report of Dr Mullaney, including his findings,” the judge said.

“I am satisfied Mrs Morley continues to suffer from a mental disorder within the meaning of the Mental Health Act and I am also satisfied she requires treatment at a designated centre.”

Mr Justice Coffey said he would commit her to the Central Mental Hospital, where she has been since shortly after she killed her children in January 2020.

Prosecution counsel Anne-Marie Lawlor said the decision disposed of the case.

Mrs Morley appeared in court via video link. She did not speak during the brief hearing.

No further details of Dr Mullaney’s report were outlined in court and it was not said when Mrs Morley’s condition will be reviewed.

Mrs Morley took the lives of her sons Conor McGinley (9) and Darragh McGinley (7) and daughter Carla McGinley (3) on January 24 last year at their home on Newcastle, Co Dublin.

Her trial heard she had suffered from mental health difficulties for several years.

Ms Morley, who worked as a paediatric nurse at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, had a long history of depression and her condition escalated to delusion and psychosis by the time she killed the children.

However, she hid the severity of her condition from those closest to her.

Her husband Andrew McGinley has sought an inquiry into her care and diagnosis prior to the children’s deaths.

Mrs Morley’s two-day trial heard harrowing evidence of how Ms Morley used sticky tape, plastic bags and cushions to smother her children to death while their father was away for work.

She told gardaí she took their lives as she believed they had been damaged by her mental illness and her parenting. She had convinced herself they would be better off dead and also planned to end her own life. However, she passed out on medication and alcohol before she could do so.

Expert witnesses for the DPP and Ms Morley both concluded she was legally insane at the time of the killings.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright, for the defence, said Ms Morley met the criteria for a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity as she was suffering from a mental disorder and did not know what she was doing was wrong and could not refrain from doing it. Her conclusion was corroborated by prosecution witness Dr Mary Davoren, also a consultant psychiatrist.

Dr Wright diagnosed Mrs Morley with bipolar affective disorder type two, while Dr Mary Davoren, for the prosecution, said at a minimum she suffered from a recurring depressive disorder.

However, under the Criminal Law (Insanity) Act 2006, Mrs Morley can expect to have her condition reviewed every six months.

A review board will decide on her ongoing detention, based on evidence from her treating psychiatrist.

Depending on that evidence, it will have the power to continue her detention, discharge her, or conditionally discharge her.

A conditional discharge would usually involve ongoing outpatient treatment or supervision.