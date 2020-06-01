Demonstrations over death of George Floyd take place in Belfast and Dublin

Crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall on Monday afternoon hours before a demonstration outside the US Embassy in Dublin.

Demonstrations have taken place across the island of Ireland following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall on Monday afternoon hours before a demonstration took place outside the US Embassy in Dublin.

Protests have taken place across the world, including a large gathering in London on Sunday, in the wake of Mr Floyd’s death after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck last Monday.

Video footage showing Mr Floyd, a black man, pleading for air, has sparked outrage across the world.

In Belfast a vigil took place at Writers’ Square on Sunday before a demonstration at City Hall on Monday during which protesters held aloft signs which read “Black Lives Matter” among others.

Hours later in Dublin the streets around the US Embassy were filled by protesters who chanted ‘No Justice, No Peace’, ‘Silence is Betrayal’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ before kneeling for a minute’s silence and then singing Ireland’s Call.

People at a Black Lives Matter protest rally outside the US Embassy in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Dublin councillor James Geoghegan has urged the city to open a virtual book of condolences for Mr Floyd.

“I feel this would be a way for people who could not participate in today’s protest because of Covid-19 restrictions or concerns to have their voices heard and express solidarity,” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Some of the American protests were marred by violence in cities from Philadelphia to Los Angeles and close to the White House in Washington.

Earlier, Downing Street has raised concerns about “very alarming” violence and the arrest of journalists covering the unrest sparked by the death of Mr Floyd.

Boris Johnson’s administration said people must be allowed to protest peacefully and reporters should be free to do their job.