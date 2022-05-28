Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch did u-turn before crash that left Ukrainian woman with serious head injuries

Garda Ombudsman investigation launched into collision on Amiens Street in Dublin city centre

Scene of the road accident on Amiens Street and inset Derek 'Del Boy' Hutch

A Garda Ombudsman investigation has been launched into a motorbike collision on Dublin’s Amiens Street that left a Ukrainian refugee in a serious condition in hospital.

It has emerged that convicted killer Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch did a u-turn after spotting gardai just minutes before the motorbike he was driving was involved in a collision with the woman on Friday afternoon.

It can also be revealed that 37-year-old Hutch, a nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, passed an alcohol breath test at the scene of the incident.

However it is understood that investigating detectives secured a blood sample from Hutch in hospital in the aftermath of the crash

The incident left the Ukrainian woman, aged in her 60s, in serious condition in hospital.

The woman, who recently fled the war-torn country, is suffering from head injuries which “are potentially life changing”.

The toxicology screen on Hutch’s blood sample will determine if there were any drugs in his system.

These results are not expected to be furnished to investigating gardai for at least a week.

Hutch was driving his high-powered motorbike in Fairview, north Dublin, where gardai were carrying out a search on a man on the street.

When Hutch spotted gardai, he “seemed to panic and do a u-turn", it is understood.

“Gardai did not know that it was Hutch on the motorbike. But they spotted his reaction, an abrupt u-turn, after he noticed the garda squad car.

"Gardai did not give chase but they put it out on the radio that this motorbike had done a suspicious turn.

"Within a minute or so, the same motorbike was involved in the accident where the Ukrainian woman was hit. There was no chase but gardai opted to refer the matter to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) as this could be viewed as a potential garda interaction with Hutch ahead of the crash,” a senior source explained.

The woman was crossing the roadway near Connolly Train Station when the collision with the motorbike occurred.

She was then rushed to the Mater Hospital where she remains in a serious condition and has undergone emergency surgery.

Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch who has been heavily involved in organised crime and served a jail term for manslaughter, also suffered minor injuries during the incident.

But sources say he was “standing up in the immediate aftermath on the roadside” and his injuries were very minor.

However he was also transported to hospital but was released shortly afterwards.

Hutch, whose brother Gary was shot dead by the Kinahan cartel in Spain in 2015, was only released from prison last year after serving lengthy jail terms for manslaughter and an armed robbery.

‘Del Boy’ Hutch, who has legally changed his name, has also been a prime target for the Kinahan cartel and was attacked a number of times while in prison.

A garda investigation is ongoing into the incident at the junction of Amiens Street and Talbot Street.

Amiens Street is a busy route linking the northside of the city with the southside via the Talbot Memorial Bridge.