Derry man Conor McColgan killed alongside girlfriend in horror crash

The scene of the fatal crash. Pictures by David Conachy

A young man from Londonderry has been killed alongside his girlfriend after a horror crash in Co Meath.

Conor McColgan (23) and Amy English (21) were named on Wednesday evening as the victims of a horrific collision with a lorry.

The pair were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Dunmore, outside Navan, near the Craig's Lane junction with the N51.

Ms English is the daughter of Emma English, the former partner of ex-FAI chief executive John Delaney. The mother and daughter both lived in Navan, Co Meath, while Mr McColgan was from Co Londonderry.

The car was travelling towards Navan and the truck was heading in the direction of Slane when the crash happened at around 1.10pm on Wednesday.

Gardai, ambulance services and the fire brigade attended the scene and desperate efforts were made to save the two, however both were fatally injured.

Their bodies were removed from the scene and brought to Our Lady's Hospital in Navan where a post-mortem is due to take place.

A death notice for Mr McColgan said: "We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Conor Leo McColgan suddenly as a result of an accident on 17th of June 2020, may he rest in peace.

"Late of Navan , Co Meath and formerly of Feeny Co Derry.

"Beloved son of Mary and Leo and loving brother of Ryan, Paul, Rory, Thomas and wee Ryan.

"Dear grandson of Philomena and the late Jack R.I.P. Loving partner of the late Amy R.I.P. Wake and Funeral arrangements later.

"Deeply regretted by his loving mother, father, brothers, grandmother, aunts , uncles and the entire family circle.

"Saint Padre Pio pray for him."

A tribute posted online described Ms English as a "funny, genuine and kind person".

Another friend expressed their disbelief, writing: "It still doesn't seem real that this could happen to you."

The driver of the lorry, a 31-year-old man, was uninjured.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to Navan garda station where he was later released.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the crash and are appealing for anyone with information to contact officers at Navan.

They appealed to road users who were travelling on the N51 between Navan and Slane at the time of the crash to come forward.