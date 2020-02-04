Derry man John Patton killed in Donegal crash

The scene of the fatal road accident near Quigley’s Point between Muff and Moville in Co Donegal

A young man from Northern Ireland has been killed after his car crashed on a coastal road in Co Donegal and ended up on a nearby beach. The victim has been named locally as John Patton, who was originally from Londonderry.

Mr Patton (34) was killed when his grey Volkswagen Golf crashed at around 3.50am yesterday on the main Muff to Quigley's Point road on the Inishowen Peninsula.

The emergency services rushed to the scene fearing there may have been other passengers in the car. The tide on Lough Foyle was partially in and gardai feared there could be more casualties.

The Rescue 118 helicopter using heat-seeking equipment was also drafted in.

Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern said when the car entered the water they simply did not know how many people were in the stricken vehicle. He said: "In the end there was just one person in the car and he was pronounced dead at the scene."

Mr Patton's body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.