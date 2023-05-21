Derry woman dies after being ‘struck by a garda patrol car’ in Buncrana

Tributes have been paid to a young Londonderry woman who died tragically after she was struck by a Garda car in Co Donegal.

The victim has been named locally as Rebecca Browne, who was 21.

It is understood she had been returning from a night out while away with friends and staying in Ludden, Buncrana, close to where she was killed in a road traffic accident early on Sunday morning.

It is understood Ms Browne worked at Sage Hair and Beauty based on the Spencer Road in Derry.

Ms Browne was returning from a function at a local hotel in Buncrana when she was struck by a Garda car at approximately 3.15am on Sunday.

The exact circumstances of the collision are not yet known.

Gardai set up a forensic tent as forensic examiners arrived on the scene at first light.

The marked Garda car involved in the incident also remained at the scene and was being technically examined. Pictures of the vehicle shows damage to the bonnet of the car.

Ms Browne's body was removed from the scene and taken to hospital later for a post-mortem examination but the road remains closed as the forensic examination of the scene continues.

The incident was referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as the collision involved a Garda car.

Derry Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said: “This is a tragedy and the shock and heartbreak of this terrible incident will be felt right across the community today.”

Local councillor Rena Donaghey told RTE: "It's just horrific news. It's so sad. We are a neighbouring parish of Derry, just 10 miles up the road. We are very closely associated with Derry and they visit here all the time. Our hearts, sympathy and prayers go out to the family of the poor girl.”

Buncrana is popular with visitors from nearby Derry just across the border and many have second homes there.

The scene where the tragedy occurred is close to the entrance for Ludden Beach, between the local Applegreen Service Station and the entrance roundabout into Buncrana.

Claire West, a nurse working in Derry, said she was heartbroken, telling RTE: "We come here to relax ... I just can't put into words how I'm feeling as a mother, as a parent. The poor girl was just here from Derry for the weekend. She's the same age as my son. I'm just heartbroken.”

Local county councillor Jack Murray said: "It was terrible to wake up to the news that somebody had lost their life but when you heard it was a young woman and in such tragic circumstances then that makes it even more tragic.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire community are with this young woman and her family.

"You also have to think of whoever was driving the car and what they are going through. The entire incident is just so tragic."

Friends of the tragic young woman have been leaving messages of sympathy on their social media pages.

One wrote: "Always giving us a laugh I don’t know how I’ll do it without you Becca...please give us all the strength in these coming days and forever. My hardest goodbye".

Another posted: "My gorgeous best friend ... I don’t honestly know what I’m going to do without you or how I’m going to get through this my heart is completely broken".

A third said: "My heart's sore, love you so much. Our angel."