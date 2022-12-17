Devastated Downpatrick mum appeals for help finding son missing for a week: ‘He would normally speak with us almost every day’

The mother of a Downpatrick man who has been missing with no sightings for a week says the family has been devastated by his out-of-character disappearance.

Darryl Wade, 31, is believed to have travelled to Westport in Co Mayo on Thursday 8 December.

He was then last seen leaving a property in the Cluain Padraig/Quay Road area in the early hours of Saturday 10 December.

The missing man is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build, with short, dirty-fair hair and a short beard. He has a scar on the back of his head, his name tattooed on his back, and tribal style tattoos on his right arm.

Appealing for help from the public to find her son, Darryl’s mum Maria McConvey said: “Our family has been devastated since Darryl went missing.

“We just want him to make contact and let us know he is okay.

“He would normally speak with us almost every day and it is extremely out of character for him not to be in touch.

“We hope that people reading this will help us with the search and reunite him with his family in time for Christmas.”

PSNI Sergeant Ritchie said: “There have been no sightings of Darryl since last Saturday.

“We would appeal to the people of Westport, particularly in the Cluain Padraig/Quay Road area, to check their gardens, outbuildings, and anywhere else Darryl may have sought shelter.

“If anyone who has any information on his whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 969 of 11/12/22 and help us to reunite Darryl with his family.

“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”