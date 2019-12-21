Digger and tractor used in attempted ATM robbery in Co Louth

The machine on Irish Street in Ardee was targeted on Saturday morning.

Garda have appealed for any witnesses to the incident (Niall Carson/PA)

An ATM has been damaged in an attempted robbery in Co Louth.

Gardai responded to a report of an attempt to remove an ATM machine from a financial premises on Irish Street in Ardee at around 5am on Saturday.

A digger and tractor used in the crime remain at the scene.

A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises and a 4×4 vehicle was found burnt-out a short distance from the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing. The scene will remain closed off pending a Garda technical investigation and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing to any person who was in Ardee on Saturday between 3am and 5am, and who saw anything unusual, and to any road users with camera footage, to make contact with the incident room at Ardee garda station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.